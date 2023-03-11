Frank Reich Provides Telling Insight On Panthers Plan For No. 1 Pick

The Carolina Panthers stunned the football world yesterday by acquiring the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft from the Chicago Bears.

A few hours after the blockbuster trade took place, Panthers head coach Frank Reich offered a telling quote about the team's plans for the top pick.

"Excited about this group of young QBs," Reich said, according to NFL reporter Albert Breer.

"We think they all have strengths that make them unique and worthy of #1 pick … We have a little over a month to confirm which is the right one for our team."

While many now expect the Panthers to select one of the top quarterbacks in the draft this spring, a team source revealed yesterday that another option reportedly remains on the table.

"Panthers will take a QB at 1 but have a couple guys they like. Also not discounting trading back to 2 and recouping some of what they just gave up," Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer reported Friday evening.

Carolina gave up two firsts, two seconds and wide receiver D.J. Moore for the right to pick No. 1 in April's draft. If the Panthers aren't sold on one quarterback come draft day, trading back would certainly help recover some of the assets sent to Chicago in yesterday's massive trade.

What do you expect the Panthers to do with the No. 1 pick?