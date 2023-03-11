Open in App
Lima, OH
See more from this location?
The Lima News

CrimeStoppers

By Jessica Orozco,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gSCU2_0lFmDPAl00
(from left to right) Brown, Pruitt

LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).

Name: Quincy L. Brown

Age: 35

Height: 5-foot-4

Weight: 140

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Burglary | Lima Police Department

Name: Michael J. Pruitt

Age: 47

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 180

Hair: Black

Eyes: Hazel

Charge: Improperly discharging a firearm into a residence | Lima Police Department

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lima, OH newsLocal Lima, OH
Police calls
Lima, OH21 hours ago
Lima Municipal Court records, March 8-14
Lima, OH1 day ago
Lima Municipal Court shares progress
Lima, OH19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Search Warrant Served at Findlay Business
Findlay, OH23 hours ago
Search warrant executed at the Lucky Dragon Internet Café in Findlay
Findlay, OH1 day ago
Man charged with 2020 central Toledo homicide
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Police raid Findlay internet café in illegal gambling payouts, narcotics sales investigation
Findlay, OH1 day ago
Jefferson Awards: Kalida’s Buss guides pregnant women
Kalida, OH18 hours ago
Reckless driving complaint leads to OVI arrest
Bellefontaine, OH2 days ago
Man sentenced in May 2022 police chase that ended in a crash
Toledo, OH16 hours ago
Community unites in a show appreciation for east Toledo neighborhoods
Toledo, OH18 hours ago
TPD: Suspect robs same convenience store 3 times in one day, assaults employee
Toledo, OH2 days ago
TPD: 11 catalytic converters stolen from vehicles at Brown Honda
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Suspected drunk driver plows into Toledo police cruiser
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Ottawa Co. Sheriff: Woman escapes domestic violence situation after being held against her will all day
Graytown, OH3 days ago
Lima NAACP alleges threats, vandalism of cars
Lima, OH4 days ago
Hancock County Grand Jury indicts a fourth suspect for the 2018 death of Jeffery Gary
Findlay, OH1 day ago
Defendant pleads guilty to distributing improper materials to juveniles
Bellefontaine, OH2 days ago
Teen arrested after allegedly flashing gun in Toledo bowling alley
Toledo, OH2 days ago
LACRPC lays out plan for Allen Co. roadways
Lima, OH18 hours ago
Where do the guns used in violent crime come from? It's mostly one of two ways, ATF says
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Two people shot Saturday at Toledo gas stations
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Drugs seized by Findlay Police in traffic stop
Findlay, OH3 days ago
Lima man pleads to weapons charges, carrying drugs into jail
Lima, OH5 days ago
BG Police request warrant for man charged with domestic violence
Bowling Green, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy