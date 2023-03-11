CrimeStoppers

(from left to right) Brown, Pruitt

LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).

Name: Quincy L. Brown

Age: 35

Height: 5-foot-4

Weight: 140

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Burglary | Lima Police Department

Name: Michael J. Pruitt

Age: 47

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 180

Hair: Black

Eyes: Hazel

Charge: Improperly discharging a firearm into a residence | Lima Police Department