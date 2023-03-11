Open in App
Mckeesport, PA
See more from this location?
Tribune-Review

Ride for the Fallen Officers event travels from Harrison to McKeesport

By Paul Guggenheimer,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z8IMI_0lFmD5qi00

About 100 people and 93 vehicles defied a freezing mid-March Saturday morning to take part in The Ride for the Fallen Officers from the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter in Harrison to the McKeesport Transportation Center.

The fleet of vehicles was dominated by Jeeps from area clubs and tow trucks from Ferra’s Automotive Service in Pittsburgh.

Those driving them were thinking about Sean Sluganski, the McKeesport police officer who was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 6. Another officer, Chuck Thomas, was shot and wounded during the incident.

They were also thinking about Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, who was shot and killed while chasing a wanted man on Jan. 2.

“I lived and worked in a lot of these communities. I was just listening to the police scanner and I heard what happened to Officer McIntire, heard what happened in McKeesport,” Daniel Domski, a 35-year-old Cheswick native who now lives in Youngstown, Ohio, said. “And it’s just unacceptable to have violence against police officers like that; it really touched me pretty hard.

“So, I just made a Facebook post that I think we should do something for them. It spurred into all of the (Jeep) clubs getting together and putting this event on,” Domski said. “It’s about the officers. We respect them and think about them. They often don’t get the support that they deserve. They probably don’t see that it’s there — but it’s there.”

Some of the participants wore shirts that read “We’ve got your 6,” a police term that means “we’ve got your back.”

“A lot of us are first responders or have friends that are first responders,” said Tom Fronzaglio, 46, Donora, president of the Mon Valley Jeepers. “If something happens to an officer, if we see something, we’re going to back them up.”

The event was planned and mapped out by Shawn Redmond, 36, of Baldwin, who is president of the 412 Jeep Crew.

“I got in contact with 11 different police departments, from here on to Natrona Heights down to McKeesport. And everybody just kind of came together and helped me out, and it’s a pretty good turnout I think. It’s good to show support for all of our officers.”

The route was about 32 miles.

Among the participants was Michael Persetic, 45, Penn Hills who was driving a red Jeep Wrangler.

“We’re here to help out,” Persetic said. “We’re doing donations of gift cards for officers for lunch and dinner.”

Reached later in the day, Fronzaglio, who drove a black, 4-door Jeep Wrangler, said the ride went off without a hitch. It took roughly an hour-and-a-half to complete.

”It went great. There were no problems with anything,” he said. “We didn’t stop. The local police did a great job of handling traffic. I talked to one McKeesport officer on a motorcycle and I gave him (most) of the gift cards we collected. I’m going to mail the (other gift cards) out to Brackenridge.

“It was a great turnout.” Persetic said. “It was a great thing to bring the community together.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
3rd suspect arrested in Thanksgiving shootings in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA16 hours ago
Body found near Ohio River last year identified
Pittsburgh, PA21 hours ago
3 arrested in connection with Thanksgiving shooting in Sheraden
Pittsburgh, PA18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sewickley couple launches Burgh Bus — interactive comedy show, party ride
Pittsburgh, PA20 hours ago
Police raid vape shops in Hempfield, Murrysville
Murrysville, PA1 day ago
Harmony business owner’s drowning ruled suicide
Harmony, PA1 day ago
Man dead in Salem crash
Ligonier, PA1 day ago
Greensburg bloodhound team loses 9-year-old canine to cancer
Greensburg, PA1 day ago
First responders called to rollover crash in North Huntingdon
North Huntingdon, PA16 hours ago
Woman wanted in North Huntingdon fortune-telling scheme arrested in Florida
North Huntingdon, PA2 days ago
Two people extracted after crash on Ohio State Route 7
Steubenville, OH1 day ago
Ohio rail company resolves claims for train collision death of 15-year-old girl in South Fayette Township
South Fayette Township, PA1 day ago
Fire guts Monroeville apartment complex; dozens left homeless
Monroeville, PA2 days ago
Pa. shooting leaves 1 man dead, another in custody: reports
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Pittsburgh EMT injured in overturned ambulance crash
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Ambulance ends up on its side after crash in Homewood; 4 taken to hospital
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
One person dies in Route 119 crash in Salem Township
Crabtree, PA1 day ago
Harrison, Tarentum and Brackenridge to roll out Savvy Citizen alert system to keep residents informed
Brackenridge, PA2 days ago
Morning Roundup: Penn Hills infant’s cause of death revealed
Penn Hills, PA2 days ago
Police: Beechview man charged with homicide after shooting
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Council approves expansion of Pittsburgh's Allegheny River Greenway
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Cambria DA: Johnstown man arrested, found with multiple drugs
Johnstown, PA1 day ago
Family of Pitcairn man hit, killed by off-duty state trooper begs for answers months later
Pitcairn, PA1 day ago
Man killed in Banksville shooting after confrontation along road; Suspect in custody
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
House damaged during fire in Washington County
Marianna, PA3 days ago
Also closing, Route 28 ramps at the Highland Park Bridge
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy