Orange County DOH encourages healthier eating habits during National Nutrition Month

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is encouraging the community to make informed food choices and develop healthy eating and physical activity habits during March, which is National Nutrition Month.

This year’s theme, “Fuel for the Future,” focuses on eating with sustainability in mind.

One of the biggest things you can do to improve your overall health is to eat healthier.

An easy way to build a healthy plate is to make half your plate made up of fruits and vegetables.

Not only is it a great way to add color and flavor to your meal, but they are full of vitamins, minerals, and fiber, and they are also low in calories and fat.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics offers consumer-friendly tips and recommendations from the Dietary Guidelines for Americans on its MyPlate website .

According to a news release, for more than 40 years, the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program has been providing nutrition education and counseling to help families develop lifelong healthy eating habits through one-on-one counseling and group classes.

With the assistance of registered dietitians and nutritionists, participants learn:

What to eat during pregnancy and breastfeeding

How to feed infants and grow kids healthy foods

How to successfully breastfeed

Shopping for healthy foods on a budget

How to cook healthy, delicious meals

To contact the WIC program at the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, call 407-858-1494.

