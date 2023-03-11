Woman dies in multi-car crash caused by speeding, alcohol, Ga. deputies say

A Georgia woman is dead after a multi-car crash caused by speeding and alcohol, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office said.
At 1 a.m. on Saturday, Pike County deputies responded to the aftermath of a crash on Highway 109 at Kings Road. When they arrived, they found 31-year-old Alcala Rodriguez dead from her injuries.
Deputies said that a Toyota driven by 35-year-old Elvis Requena and a Lincoln Navigator driven by Yohan Medina crashed into each other after both cars failed to stop at a highway intersection.
The crash caused Rodriguez to be ejected from a car and hit several trees, resulting in her death. It’s unclear which car she was in.
In addition to speeding, deputies said Requena was driving drunk.
He was arrested after receiving medical treatment. He was charged with driving under the influence, vehicular homicide, driving without a license, and several other traffic offenses.
Medina, the driver of the Lincoln Navigator, was taken to Spalding Regional Hospital with injuries.
Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.
