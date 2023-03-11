Woman dies in multi-car crash caused by speeding, alcohol, Ga. deputies say

A Georgia woman is dead after a multi-car crash caused by speeding and alcohol, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office said.

At 1 a.m. on Saturday, Pike County deputies responded to the aftermath of a crash on Highway 109 at Kings Road. When they arrived, they found 31-year-old Alcala Rodriguez dead from her injuries.

Deputies said that a Toyota driven by 35-year-old Elvis Requena and a Lincoln Navigator driven by Yohan Medina crashed into each other after both cars failed to stop at a highway intersection.

The crash caused Rodriguez to be ejected from a car and hit several trees, resulting in her death. It’s unclear which car she was in.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

In addition to speeding, deputies said Requena was driving drunk.

He was arrested after receiving medical treatment. He was charged with driving under the influence, vehicular homicide, driving without a license, and several other traffic offenses.

Medina, the driver of the Lincoln Navigator, was taken to Spalding Regional Hospital with injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

IN OTHER NEWS: