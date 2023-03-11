One injured in Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is injured after a shooting in Bridgeport on Friday night.

The victim, a 22-year-old male, entered a hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. He did not give an accurate location as to where he was shot.

The last ShotSpotter notification in Bridgeport was 18 hours prior to the victim’s arrival at the hospital.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Michael Cantrell at 203-581-5240.

