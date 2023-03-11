Open in App
Farmville, NC
WNCT

Farmville Central wins 8th 2-A boys basketball title

By Jason O. BoydGarrett Short,

4 days ago

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Back on top.

The Farmville Central boys basketball team won the program’s eighth state championship with a 75-63 win over previously unbeaten Reidsville Saturday in the Class 2-A state championship at the Dean A. Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

It’s the program’s fourth state title in five seasons after losing to Robinson last season. The Jaguars have won state titles in 1989, 1990, 1993, 2016, 2019, 2020 (co-champs during the coronavirus pandemic), 2021 and 2023.

Jah Short, who will continue his basketball career at the University of New Orleans, finished with 35 points, three assists and six rebounds for the Jaguars (30-1). He was chosen as the Most Outstanding Player.

The Jaguars were in the championship game for the fifth straight season, and the sixth time in the past eight seasons.

The Jaguars finished with 20 straight wins to end the season. Farmville Central’s only loss was to Don Bosco Prep, out of Ramsey, N.J., in the John Wall Invitational in Raleigh on Dec. 30.

Reidsville finished 26-1. Freshman Dionte Neal, who is already getting looks from a number of colleges, finished with 32 points. It was the first time Reidsville had lost in a championship game.

After the Rams took a 2-0 lead on a dunk by Kendre Harrison, Farmville Central quickly grabbed the lead and never looked back. Short had 21 of his points in the first half as the Jaguars led the Rams 35-30 at the half.

M.J. Williams and J.D. Daniels added 14 points each for the Jaguars.

