Mary Trump Gets Grilled By Aussie Anchor For Dragging Uncle Donald So Hard: ‘What Drives You To Do This?’

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump was pressed to explain why she goes so hard at her uncle, former President Donald Trump, in an interview with an Australian TV anchor.

Ms. Trump — a strident Trump critic and host of The Mary Trump Show podcast — recently gave a pair of interviews to Australian morning shows in advance of her June tour to the region.

In her interview with 7News Australia’s Sunrise program, co-anchor Natalie Barr asked about the familial animus, and Trump chalked it up to the fact that her uncle is just really “a very dangerous person”:

NATALIE BARR: And Mary Trump joins us now. Good morning. Could he win this?

MARY TRUMP: He could absolutely win the Republican nomination, which is scary enough because we saw what happened in 2016 against all odds and expectations. Whether or not he can win the general, I. I doubt it. But again, as I’ve often said, we underestimate Donald at our peril because he has a very, very solid base of support that I don’t think anybody in the Republican Party can dent.

DAVID KOCH: Yeah, they are like disciples, aren’t they? So, Mary, he’s he’s your uncle. What do you know about him that would surprise us? That we don’t know.

MARY TRUMP: You know, I’m not sure that there’s anything left that would surprise anybody anymore. He’s shown himself to be what he’s been for decades. He’s a very vindictive person. He has only his own self-interest uppermost in his mind. He doesn’t care about other human beings. He doesn’t have empathy. I mean, maybe what would surprise people is underneath that, you know, sort of tough exterior. The guy who claims that he’s a warrior, he’s really just a frightened little boy who has never recovered from the trauma he experienced as a child. And unfortunately, because of that and because there were enough people in his life to to basically take advantage of his psychopathologies, he’s never had to evolve. So he’s exactly the same person he was when he was a kid.

NATALIE BARR: It’s one thing disagreeing with a member of your own family, but it’s quite another to to speak out so vehemently against someone in your own family. What drives you to do this?

MARY TRUMP: Well, honestly, the the only reason I do it is because Donald is a very dangerous person, not just to the people around him, but to the United States of America and hence to the world. So it wasn’t until after the 2016 election, presidential election, that I realized that if given the opportunity, I needed to do something to help inform the American electorate about exactly who it is they were going to be voting for in 2020. Nobody wants him to leave the political stage more than I do, but unfortunately, the Republican Party has done absolutely nothing to separate itself from him. And in fact, they are almost 100% behind him, despite the fact that, you know, he’s under criminal investigation. He’s incited an insurrection against his own country. And he continues to claim that the 2022 presidential election was fraudulent, which it wasn’t.