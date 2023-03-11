Owen Stevens makes Zeeland history with two state titles; team takes fifth

GRAND RAPIDS - Owen Stevens was looking strong, clinging to a slight lead.

But halfway through the 500-yard freestyle, the Zeeland sophomore made his move.

Each push off the wall the rest of the race, he widened his lead over West Ottawa's Joseph Engle, all the way to a state championship.

Stevens won in 4:30.81, earning his second Division 1 state title of the meet on Saturday at Calvin University, topping Engle (4:35.67) by five seconds.

"I was looking at the race, not the time, so I wanted to turn the jets on in the last 150, and I did that. I was very tired, but had to get through that mental block. I did and it was a great race," he said. "You gotta push through, and that is when good things happen."

Stevens won the 200 IM in 1:50.76, more than two seconds ahead of the field.

"My breaststroke was much better today. It carried me into my freestyle and I gave it everything I had left," he said.

He is the first Zeeland swimmer to win multiple state titles in the same meet since Justin Barkel in 2005.

"My goal was to win at least one. Winning two was awesome. All my hard work paid off this season," Stevens said. "And the team's hard work, too. We scored more than 50 points better than last year. It was an awesome experience."

Zeeland finished fifth in the meet with 147, finishing behind Ann Arbor Pioneer (288), West Ottawa (177), Brighton (156) and Novi (155).

"We capitalized on everything we could capitalize on today and moved up from seventh last year, to fifth," Zeeland coach Drew Scheerhorn said. "Being in the mix for a trophy was really awesome. It is crazy how much everybody has improved."

Zeeland's Isaac DeVries surged to second place in the 200 free (1:40.67) to finish behind Canton's Ryan Gurgel (1:39.66) in a best time. DeVries also finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke (57.95).

"Yesterday I got our school record and I knew I had more left in the tank (in the 200). I came in today, knowing I was gonna hammer the third 50 a little harder. I saw a race and finished as strong as I could," DeVries said. "It was everything I could have wished for, for my senior year. I am happy with how it ended."

Stevens and DeVries teamed with Owen Durham and Fischer Sytsma to finish third in the 200 medley relay (1:34.96).

Durham dropped a second and a half to win the B final and finish ninth in the 100 backstroke (52.36).

Sytsma took 15th in the 100 butterfly (54.36).

Stevens, Ben Greshaw, Durham and DeVries took third in the 400 free relay (3:09.49).

"Everyone swam out of their minds. We had guys step up who weren't expected to score," Scheerhorn said. "Those steps that we make year-to-year is fun to see."

Contact sports editor Dan D’Addona at Dan.D’Addona@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona or Facebook @HollandSentinelSports.