Shania Twain Reveals She's Never Actually Met Brad Pitt

She's never met a rocket scientist, either.

Shania Twain famously sang that Brad Pitt doesn't impress her much in her 1998 hit. But over 20 years after Twain's iconic line, the country superstar hasn't been able to talk to the heartthrob featured in the song.

During a recent Chicken Shop Date with the British web series host Amelia Dimoldenberg , Twain shared that she has never met Pitt.

"Have you ever met a rocket scientist?" asked Dimoldenberg, in reference to another of the most memorable lyrics from "That Don't Impress Me Much."

"No," replied Twain.

She added, "I wrote about Brad Pitt. I've never met Brad Pitt."

The host was shocked. "Have you still never met Brad Pitt?" she asked incredulously.

"No. I think he's avoiding me, honestly," joked Twain, though she failed to elaborate on their relationship—or lack thereof.

Eventually, Dimoldenberg switched gears, turning the topic in conversation to Twain's surprise 2022 Coachella performance with Harry Styles as a ploy to convince Twain to give her the former One Directioner's phone number .

Unfortunately for the English internet celebrity, Twain wasn't budging.

"I'd like to but I can't. I like you but I can't give you Harry's number," said Twain. "I could but then I'd feel bad about it, because I'm too loyal."

Dimoldenberg and Twain ended their time at the chicken shop with the singer attempting to throw a chicken nugget into the host's mouth. Sadly, it wasn't a slam dunk.

"Forget it, we're hopeless, the two of us," said Twain.

"That impressed me much," reassured Dimoldenberg.