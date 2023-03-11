Open in App
Diamondbacks lock up prized prospect Corbin Carroll with eight-year, $111 million contract

By Bob Nightengale, USA TODAY,

4 days ago

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks, believing that prized young outfielder Corbin Carroll will become one of the game’s biggest stars, signed him to an eight-year, $111 million contract Saturday, a person with direct knowledge of the contract confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

The person couldn’t comment publicly since it has yet to be announced by the Diamondbacks.

The deal, first reported by MLB.com, also includes a $23 million club option in 2031.

It’s the largest contract ever given to a player with less than 100 days of service time who had no foreign playing experience.

NIGHTENGALE'S NOTEBOOK: MLB's drastic rule changes 'going great' – but could use tweaks

NEWSLETTER: Sign up to get the latest sports news and features sent to your inbox

Carroll, 22, who still is eligible for rookie status this season, played in 32 games last season after making his major-league debut. One of the fastest players in baseball, Carroll hit .260 with a .330 on-base percentage and .500 slugging percentage.

Carroll, the 16th pick in the 2019 draft, was called up to the big leagues after playing just 142 minor-league games.

He leads a young group of prized prospects in Arizona that includes outfielder Alek Thomas, shortstop Jordan Lawler, outfielder Druw Jones and catcher Gabriel Moreno, giving the D-backs hope for the future in the powerful NL West.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Diamondbacks lock up prized prospect Corbin Carroll with eight-year, $111 million contract

