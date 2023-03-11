Open in App
Sandusky County, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Woman killed, gasoline spills in Sandusky County crash

By Laura Morrison,

4 days ago

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision on US 6 in Sandusky County Saturday morning

Ohio State Highway Patrol and other authorities were called to the highway at TR 26 in Madison Township after the crash occurred around 6 a.m.

‘Pure torture for that baby’: Infant hospitalized, parents arrested in Sandusky

Upon investigation, troopers determined a 55-year-old woman had driven her car through a stop sign and was hit by a freightliner that had been traveling eastbound on US 6. Both vehicles went off the road and slammed into a building. About 100 gallons of gasoline spilled out due to the crash but troopers said the area is now contained.

The woman, identified as Grace Molyet of Perrysburg, was pulled from her vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The driver of the truck had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Troopers said they do not believe alcohol or drugs factored into the crash.

