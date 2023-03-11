4-year-old fatally shot himself; may be father’s gun, records say

The 4-year-old boy who died Thursday from a fatal gunshot wound suffered at a Kissimmee home accidently shot himself with a handgun, according to court records.

His father, 32-year-old Michael Bragg, was arrested Friday on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after police recovered two guns from the home.

Just before 10 a.m., an off-duty Kissimmee Police Officer at HCA Florida Osceola Hospital saw a silver Camaro pull up just outside the front emergency room doors, said an arrest affidavit.

Inside the car were an unidentified witness, Bragg and his son, Michael Bragg Jr., who was “unresponsive” and had a gunshot wound between his eyes, court records said.

He was soon pronounced dead in a trauma room.

The witness and Bragg were asleep when they were awoken by a gunshot and discovered the fatally injured boy near a wheelchair, the witness told police.

Meantime, officers searched the home in The Oaks subdivision, where they found a large amount of blood and an “intact, firearm round” in the living room, an affidavit said.

Speaking with investigators, Bragg changed his story from outright denying there were any guns in the house, to saying his friend kept guns there, according to police. Ultimately, he confessed to having knowledge of a gun in the house that was used “for protection.”

Investigators returned to the home with a search warrant and found a .22 Glock and a 9 mm handgun with a high capacity magazine in a suitcase near the front door, records said. The Glock appeared to have blood on it.

Bragg was arrested and taken to the Osceola County Jail, where he remains as of Saturday afternoon. A judge denied him bail because Bragg was already out on bond in connection with a fleeing and eluding a criminal case charge in Orange County.

“The investigation into the shooting death of Michael Jr. will be ongoing,” the affidavit said.

On Friday evening, he boy’s mother, Ebony Davis, and other family members held a candlelight and balloon vigil on Americana Boulevard, just a few blocks East of The Mall at Millenia, in memory of “Junior,” as he was known to those closest to him.

“He’s gone,” Davis said through tears, according to WFTV . “I’m used to waking up to him every morning, him telling me ‘Mommy, I love you so much.’”

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family pay burial costs.

“His presence & his smile would light up the whole room,” the donation page said. “Long Live Jr.”

This the second accidental shooting in Central Florida that has killed a young child within the last month. In Volusia County, the 3-year-old son of a state corrections officer shot himself with a gun found in his parents bedroom. No charges have been filed in the Feb. 15 case, as the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the shooting.

ccann@orlandosentinel.com