Open in App
Kissimmee, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Orlando Sentinel

4-year-old fatally shot himself; may be father’s gun, records say

By Christopher Cann, Orlando Sentinel,

4 days ago

The 4-year-old boy who died Thursday from a fatal gunshot wound suffered at a Kissimmee home accidently shot himself with a handgun, according to court records.

His father, 32-year-old Michael Bragg, was arrested Friday on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after police recovered two guns from the home.

Just before 10 a.m., an off-duty Kissimmee Police Officer at HCA Florida Osceola Hospital saw a silver Camaro pull up just outside the front emergency room doors, said an arrest affidavit.

Inside the car were an unidentified witness, Bragg and his son, Michael Bragg Jr., who was “unresponsive” and had a gunshot wound between his eyes, court records said.

He was soon pronounced dead in a trauma room.

The witness and Bragg were asleep when they were awoken by a gunshot and discovered the fatally injured boy near a wheelchair, the witness told police.

Meantime, officers searched the home in The Oaks subdivision, where they found a large amount of blood and an “intact, firearm round” in the living room, an affidavit said.

Speaking with investigators, Bragg changed his story from outright denying there were any guns in the house, to saying his friend kept guns there, according to police. Ultimately, he confessed to having knowledge of a gun in the house that was used “for protection.”

Investigators returned to the home with a search warrant and found a .22 Glock and a 9 mm handgun with a high capacity magazine in a suitcase near the front door, records said. The Glock appeared to have blood on it.

Bragg was arrested and taken to the Osceola County Jail, where he remains as of Saturday afternoon. A judge denied him bail because Bragg was already out on bond in connection with a fleeing and eluding a criminal case charge in Orange County.

“The investigation into the shooting death of Michael Jr. will be ongoing,” the affidavit said.

On Friday evening, he boy’s mother, Ebony Davis, and other family members held a candlelight and balloon vigil on Americana Boulevard, just a few blocks East of The Mall at Millenia, in memory of “Junior,” as he was known to those closest to him.

“He’s gone,” Davis said through tears, according to WFTV . “I’m used to waking up to him every morning, him telling me ‘Mommy, I love you so much.’”

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family pay burial costs.

“His presence & his smile would light up the whole room,” the donation page said. “Long Live Jr.”

This the second accidental shooting in Central Florida that has killed a young child within the last month. In Volusia County, the 3-year-old son of a state corrections officer shot himself with a gun found in his parents bedroom. No charges have been filed in the Feb. 15 case, as the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the shooting.

ccann@orlandosentinel.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Where's Zachery Waldo? Florida man left trial for lunch and did not return, court documents say
Leesburg, FL22 hours ago
'Stupid Rapper' La'Darion Chandler Arrested, Allegedly Killed Man and Bragged About It in Song
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Florida boy, 8, accused of cutting child's throat at Lake County home
Clermont, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
911 calls reveal confusion during Pine Hills shooting spree that killed 3
Pine Hills, FL19 hours ago
Police: 21-year-old man shot, killed in Winter Garden identified
Winter Garden, FL20 hours ago
911 calls from moments following Pine Hills shootings released
Pine Hills, FL21 hours ago
Sanford police searching for suspect in armed robbery of mail carrier
Sanford, FL20 hours ago
Drive-thru argument led to shooting at Sonic in Orlando tourist district, police say
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Orange County man arrested by SCSO for 2011 Apopka homicide
Apopka, FL1 day ago
Family searching for closure nearly 20 years after man's murder
Osteen, FL1 day ago
Police News — Armed vehicle burglaries suspects arrested; Kissimmee man sentenced to the max for illegal firearms stash
Kissimmee, FL1 day ago
1 killed, 1 injured in Osceola County crash, troopers say
Davenport, FL20 hours ago
Man, 21, dies after being shot in Winter Garden: police
Winter Garden, FL1 day ago
Polk deputy finds murder suspect at church, prays with him, then arrests him
Polk City, FL2 days ago
Man stopped for window tinting jailed on drug and gun charges
Leesburg, FL1 day ago
USPS mail carriers robbed in Central Florida; officials offer rewards up to $50K to help solve cases
Orlando, FL1 day ago
‘It hurts’: Man killed in I-4 hit-and-run was a chef, family man, relative says
Lakeland, FL2 days ago
Woman struck, killed while crossing US-192 in Osceola County
Kissimmee, FL1 day ago
‘Never met a woman so strong’: Florida officer complimented by apprehended burglary suspect
Orlando, FL3 days ago
Woman missing out of Daytona Beach found safe, police say
Daytona Beach, FL3 days ago
Woman killed, man seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle in Melbourne, police say
Melbourne, FL1 day ago
DeLand police identify skeletal remains found in 2020
Deland, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy