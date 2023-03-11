Open in App
Mission, TX
See more from this location?
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Three women missing in Mexico after crossing bridge in Mission

By Mia Morales,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XORp4_0lFm7g2v00

PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three women have been missing in Mexico after crossing the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission.

Marina Perez Rios, 48; Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios, 47; and Dora Alicia Cervantes Saenz, 53, went missing on Friday, Feb. 24.

Marina Perez and Maritza Trinidad are sisters and residents of Penitas. Dora Alicia is a family friend.

The family reported the missing women on Monday, Feb. 27, to the Penitas Police Department. The family told police the women were going to Montemorelos, Nuevo Leon, to sell clothes at a flea market.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the police department notified the FBI.

According to a missing persons flyer from the government of the state of Nuevo Leon, the women’s last possible location was at Colonia Centro De China, Nuevo Leon .

Marina Perez Rios is described as Hispanic, about 5 feet tall, with light brown curly hair and brown eyes.

Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios is also Hispanic, about 5 feet tall, with dark brown curly hair and brown eyes.

Dora Alicia Cervantes Saenz is 5 feet 3 inches tall, Hispanic, with dark brown straight hair and brown eyes.

ValleyCentral contacted the FBI, who gave the following statement regarding the missing women, “The FBI is aware of this matter; however, no information is being released at this time.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
20-year-old given 50 years for killing Harlingen teen
Harlingen, TX19 hours ago
Brownsville PD: Jail inmate died of drug overdose
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Brownsville PD continue search for stolen trailer
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Deadly Matamoros kidnapping calls back to 1989 murder of Mark Kilroy
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
TPW: Teen arrested for killing alligator at Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge
Los Fresnos, TX1 day ago
Edinburg police ID mother killed in weekend crash
Edinburg, TX2 days ago
Donna man verbally assaults ex-girlfriend and family, arrested for public intoxication
Donna, TX1 day ago
DPS arrests driver for DWI that killed passenger
San Juan, TX3 days ago
Judge Allows John Allen Rubio Attorneys More Time To Prepare Appeal
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
2 adults, 4 children in weekend crash in San Benito
San Benito, TX3 days ago
CCSO: Man found shot to death in Cameron Park
Cameron Park, TX1 day ago
Teen charged with stabbing at Sunrise Mall
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
Mission PD: Traffic stops leads to fentanyl discovery
Mission, TX5 days ago
Man wanted after being caught on camera stealing money from Walmart self-checkout
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Body found in Edinburg identified as 48-year-old man
Edinburg, TX4 days ago
Brownsville Fire Department left the scene of landfill fire
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
Investigation underway after body found in Raymondville canal
Raymondville, TX3 days ago
Border Patrol make five gang-related arrests
Mcallen, TX9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy