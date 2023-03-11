Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
ABC13 Houston

2 teens among 3 injured during accidental shooting at apartment in Houston's south side, police say

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWoFs_0lFm5NOo00

Three people were injured during what police say was an accidental shooting outside of an apartment complex in Houston's south side, according to investigators.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting at 2700 Reed Road at about 9:45 p.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the knee, a 16-year-old with a graze wound on his hand, and a 20-year-old with a graze wound on his hip.

Police say the two teenagers were transported to the hospital, and the 20-year-old was treated at the scene.

According to the investigators, the 20-year-old found a gun in the parking lot and was looking at it inside an apartment where the three were hanging out.

Authorities believe the gun was unintentionally discharged inside the apartment.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX newsLocal Houston, TX
17-year-old charged with capital murder in death of grandmother shot during Memorial-area carjacking
Houston, TX12 hours ago
Search warrant requested by HPD to investigate 2 men found dead inside SE Houston home
Houston, TX20 hours ago
Houston police investigating crash that killed bicyclist on Westheimer Parkway near Freedom Park
Houston, TX16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
HPD body cam video shows what happened before and after officers shot suspect who stabbed them
Houston, TX18 hours ago
HPD: Woman found stabbed to death in southeast Houston parking lot
Houston, TX1 day ago
Burglar steals tires, leaves woman’s car on blocks while she visits Galleria apartment complex
Houston, TX15 hours ago
Man stabbed and killed during altercation in southwest Houston, police say
Houston, TX2 days ago
Woman left paralyzed after suspect brutally body slammed her during robbery
Houston, TX2 days ago
Police investigating after man is shot, later collapses near Northwest Houston food market
Houston, TX2 days ago
Suspect charged in connection with weekend triple stabbing at Houston family gathering
Houston, TX2 days ago
Shooting near store in Acres Homes leaves man hospitalized, HPD says
Houston, TX2 days ago
Man's body found inside parked vehicle in northwest Houston, homicide detectives say
Houston, TX1 day ago
Body Found In Houston Business
Houston, TX1 day ago
Video shows armed suspect steal cash and cigarettes from Family Dollar store in north Houston
Houston, TX1 day ago
Woman gets 4 years probation after child falls out of moving SUV in SW Houston
Houston, TX1 day ago
Tragedy strikes Texas family as 3-year-old accidentally shoots and kills sister
Houston, TX2 days ago
Woman pretends to be DoorDash delivery driver while suspects try to break into back of Spring house
Spring, TX1 day ago
Woman with intellectual disability who disappeared Saturday in downtown Houston was found, HPD says
Houston, TX1 day ago
Man charged with murder in crash that killed toddler on North Freeway, court documents say
Houston, TX2 days ago
Texas Elementary School Principal Arrested After Bringing Cocaine to School: Reports
Baytown, TX21 hours ago
HPD investigating shooting that injured 1 person in NW Houston on Easter Street
Houston, TX2 days ago
Pedestrian hit and killed on I-10 East Fwy near Lockwood was struck by 2 vehicles, HPD says
Houston, TX3 hours ago
Have you seen her? Woman reported missing in downtown Houston, police say
Houston, TX1 day ago
2nd shooter sought in the killing of Takeoff
Houston, TX2 days ago
Authorities searching for man accused of setting fire at Walmart in northeast Harris County
Houston, TX2 days ago
Tragic Shooting in Houston: Three-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Four-Year-Old Sister
Houston, TX3 days ago
Neighbor allegedly uses kitchen knife to stab 3 men after flirting with 1 of their wives, police say
Houston, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy