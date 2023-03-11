Open in App
New Mexico State
1010WINS

NJ manufacturer recalls 3.2M Calico Critters toys after 2 children choke to death

By Curtis Brodner,

4 days ago

EPOCH, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A New Jersey toy manufacturer is recalling 3.2 million toys after two children choked to death on components, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Epoch Everlasting Play, the Epoch, New Jersey toy company that makes Calico Critters Animal Figurines, is recalling all sets that include the bottle and pacifier accessories.

The company issued the recall after a two-year-old in New Mexico and a nine-month-old in Japan choked to death on the tiny figurines.

Sets including those components were sold for between $10 and $80 between January 2000 and December 2021.

The CPSC advised anyone who owns an impacted set to take those components away from children and contact the company about receiving replacements.

Epoch Everlasting Play LLC can be reached at 800-631-1272 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by email at productsafety@epocheverlastingplay.com. You can also click on the “product recalls” page on the company’s website .

