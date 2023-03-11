Ranking the Panthers' 4 potential QB choices with 2023's No. 1 pick

Surprise!

The Carolina Panthers sent shockwaves through the NFL on Friday night, suddenly taking control atop the 2023 draft in a massive deal with the Chicago Bears. Heading to the Windy City in exchange for the prize will be this year’s ninth and 61st selections, a 2024 first-rounder, a 2025 second-rounder and star wideout DJ Moore.

Now, it’s all about using that pick to finally get their man under center. But which of this year’s top quarterback prospects will that man be?

Let’s take a look at the four passers in the mix and rank their worthiness for Carolina’s No. 1 overall pick.

1

Bryce Young

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

There is little doubt that Young has been the best quarterback in the country over the last two years—a span that’s seen the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner pass for 8,200 yards and 79 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions. That production, along with his consistently stellar poise and presence, helped lift the Alabama Crimson Tide to impressive levels.

Young, who does everything at a high level, has nearly everything you could want out of a quarterback prospect. His accuracy, decision making, velocity, and playmaking ability are all top-notch. He was a proven leader with a great understanding of the game and even proved he has the chops to make ridiculous off-script plays, time and time again.

There are, of course, some detractions concerning Young’s size—as he measured in at 5-foot-10 and 204 pounds at the combine. Even despite his impressive escapability and lightning-quick release, that frame will lead to questions about his durability at the pro level.

2

CJ Stroud

AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Right near the top of the board alongside Young sits Stroud—who has also stacked Heisman-worthy stats over the last two years. While leading a contentious Ohio State team to a 22-4 mark since 2021, he tossed for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Stroud does everything well—shining with his over-the-top accuracy, throwing velocity, processing and pocket presence. His proven leadership atop the collegiate ranks shows that he understands what it takes to win, something that’ll make his transition to the pros a smooth one.

The primary knock on Stroud may still be about what he can or can’t do outside of the pocket. While he did calm concerns with his creativity in the Peach Bowl, having the game of his life against the eventual national champion Georgia Bulldogs, you would certainly like to see it more consistently.

3

Anthony Richardson

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Richardson, who looks and performs like he was built in factory for cyborg football players, would truly be a swing for the fences by Carolina. But it’s the fear of the unknown that could have the Panthers shying away.

He was a one-year starter for the Florida Gators, who had difficulty developing the raw 6-foot-4, 244-pounder given their lack of viable weapons. That, in part, led to some middling passing stats—as Richardson finished with 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Outside of the box scores, Richardson possesses top-tier arm strength, extreme athleticism and a heralded understanding of the game despite being relatively inexperienced. And we’re sure you’re well aware of what he just did over in Indianapolis, dominating the combine and proving to be one of the most potent quarterback prospects of all-time.

Even though he will need adjustments to his footwork and motion to become a more consistent and accurate thrower, pass at your own risk. He could take over the league.

4

Will Levis

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Another quarterback with ridiculous athletic traits for a quarterback, Levis has every tool it takes to become a force in the league.

His college numbers, like Richardson’s, don’t jump out at you—but they’re good given his supporting cast at Kentucky. Levis—between 2021 and 2022—passed for 5,232 yards, 43 touchdowns and 23 picks while rushing for 11 more scores.

He possesses one of the best arms, or cannons, in the class—as he can deliver impressive off-platform throws and fling the ball 50 yards downfield on a dime. In addition to his physical gifts, the dual-threat Levis proved he can lead a team—as the Wildcats often fed off his energy.

Nonetheless, there are concerns regarding decision making, accuracy and footwork. Plus, his production dipped after some top players left the program—which was particularly disappointing to those hoping he’d push his team past its lack of talent.

While it isn’t entirely fair to put it all on him, that—mixed with some alarming choices and missed layups—pose legitimate concerns at the next level.