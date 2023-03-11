Saturday and Sunday's South Shore high school tournament scoreboard

Saturday and Sunday were filled with big tournament games with South Shore ties.

Two boys basketball teams (Cardinal Spellman and Randolph) were playing in Elite 8 matchups hoping to lock up in a spot in the Final.

On the ice, teams were battling to advance to the TD Garden for the state championships.

More: ELITE (8) COMPANY: South Shore high school MIAA tournament scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cardinal Spellman 59, Bishop Stang 50: The No. 4 Cardinals rallied back from a 12-point deficit to advance to the Div. 3 semifinals. Spellman will match up with Archbishop Williams for the third time this season. Archies won the first two meetings.

More: Cardinal Spellman boys basketball rallies from down 12 to defeat Bishop Stang in Elite 8

Burke 68, Randolph 50: The No. 7 Blue Devils lost in the Div. 4 quarterfinals.

More: Tournament run for the Randolph High boys basketball team ends in Div. 4 Elite Eight

BOYS HOCKEY

Canton 3, Duxbury 1: AJ Thomas scored two third-period goals to lift the Bulldogs to the win in the Div. 2 semifinals.

More: Canton boys, girls hockey headed back to TD Garden for annual state championship games

Scituate 4, Watertown 2: Johnny Donahue, Teagan Pratt, James Sullivan and Peter Cappadonna scored for the Sailors.

More: Scituate High boys hockey earns chance to play for D3 state title

GIRLS HOCKEY

Canton 1, Archbishop Williams 0: Audrey Koen netted the winning goal with 2:38 remaining to send Canton back to the TD Garden for the Div. 2 final. Canton will play Duxbury in the state final.

Shrewsbury 4, Notre Dame Academy 3: The Cougars jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the Div. 1 semifinals, but Shrewsbury answered with four consecutive goals. Caroline Hartnett and Lauren White (two) scored in the loss for NDA.

More: 'We played tremendous hockey': NDA girls hockey falls in thriller to Shrewsbury in Final 4

Duxbury 5, Andover 1: McKenna Colella (two), Maddie Greenwood (two) and Sami Norton scored for the Dragons. Duxbury will play Canton in the Div. 2 state final.

More: 'I can’t believe it’s real': Norton helps punch Duxbury girls hockey's ticket to Garden

SUNDAY

BOYS HOCKEY

Norwell 5, Grafton 1: The top-seeded Clippers advance to the Div. 4 state final for the first time in program history.

More: The wait is over: Norwell High boys hockey will play in the state final for the first time

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Saturday and Sunday's South Shore high school tournament scoreboard