Open in App
May need paid subscription
Patriot Ledger

Saturday and Sunday's South Shore high school tournament scoreboard

By Chris McDaniel, The Patriot Ledger,

4 days ago

Saturday and Sunday were filled with big tournament games with South Shore ties.

Two boys basketball teams (Cardinal Spellman and Randolph) were playing in Elite 8 matchups hoping to lock up in a spot in the Final.

On the ice, teams were battling to advance to the TD Garden for the state championships.

More: ELITE (8) COMPANY: South Shore high school MIAA tournament scoreboard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lo9S2_0lFm1bhi00

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cardinal Spellman 59, Bishop Stang 50: The No. 4 Cardinals rallied back from a 12-point deficit to advance to the Div. 3 semifinals. Spellman will match up with Archbishop Williams for the third time this season. Archies won the first two meetings.

More: Cardinal Spellman boys basketball rallies from down 12 to defeat Bishop Stang in Elite 8

Burke 68, Randolph 50: The No. 7 Blue Devils lost in the Div. 4 quarterfinals.

More: Tournament run for the Randolph High boys basketball team ends in Div. 4 Elite Eight

BOYS HOCKEY

Canton 3, Duxbury 1: AJ Thomas scored two third-period goals to lift the Bulldogs to the win in the Div. 2 semifinals.

More: Canton boys, girls hockey headed back to TD Garden for annual state championship games

Scituate 4, Watertown 2: Johnny Donahue, Teagan Pratt, James Sullivan and Peter Cappadonna scored for the Sailors.

More: Scituate High boys hockey earns chance to play for D3 state title

GIRLS HOCKEY

Canton 1, Archbishop Williams 0: Audrey Koen netted the winning goal with 2:38 remaining to send Canton back to the TD Garden for the Div. 2 final. Canton will play Duxbury in the state final.

Shrewsbury 4, Notre Dame Academy 3: The Cougars jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the Div. 1 semifinals, but Shrewsbury answered with four consecutive goals. Caroline Hartnett and Lauren White (two) scored in the loss for NDA.

More: 'We played tremendous hockey': NDA girls hockey falls in thriller to Shrewsbury in Final 4

Duxbury 5, Andover 1: McKenna Colella (two), Maddie Greenwood (two) and Sami Norton scored for the Dragons. Duxbury will play Canton in the Div. 2 state final.

More: 'I can’t believe it’s real': Norton helps punch Duxbury girls hockey's ticket to Garden

SUNDAY

BOYS HOCKEY

Norwell 5, Grafton 1: The top-seeded Clippers advance to the Div. 4 state final for the first time in program history.

More: The wait is over: Norwell High boys hockey will play in the state final for the first time

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Saturday and Sunday's South Shore high school tournament scoreboard

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lorenzo calls game: Buzzer-beater lifts Archies boys hoops past Spellman and into D3 final
Braintree, MA12 hours ago
'I'm very proud of them': Norwell High girls basketball goes out in Final Four with a bang
Norwell, MA13 hours ago
Seniors for the Rockland High girls basketball end their careers with winning reputation
Rockland, MA14 hours ago
High School Quiz Show: North Quincy High School advances to next round
Quincy, MA2 days ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL1 day ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI21 hours ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS2 days ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA2 days ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Packers insane Aaron Rodgers compensation demands revealed
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL1 day ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy