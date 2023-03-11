Derek Carr's 1st WWL Saints radio sit-down

A new era of Saints football kicked off Saturday with the introduction of Derek Carr as the team's new quarterback. The soon to be 32 year old inked a 4 year, 150 million dollar deal with New Orleans after being pursued by the NY Jets and Carolina Panthers.

The Cajun Cannon, Bobby Hebert, chatted with Carr about what it takes to be an elite signal caller in the NFL; highlighting processing speed, accuracy and getting the ball out.

“You have to be able to process a lot of information very quickly”, Carr agreed.

“Not only your own scheme, but what the defense is doing as well. And, within the flow of the game, you know, you have to understand situations, you have to understand a lot of different things, you got to process that and you only get 40 seconds to do it. And then accuracy is you have to be accurate. You can throw the ball a mile. I like to think I love throwing the ball deep. But if you can't throw it accurately, you know, it's pretty pointless.”

In his first 9 years in the league with the Raiders, Carr completed 65% of his passes for 35,222 yards and 217 touchdowns vs. 9 interceptions.

