North Kingstown
Change location
North Kingstown to meet Bay View for girls basketball state championship
By Bill Koch and Eric Rueb, The Providence Journal,4 days ago
The RIIL state tournament championship match in girls basketball is set after Saturday's semifinal games at the Ryan Center. Sunday's title game will be played at 3:30 on the University of Rhode Island campus. Here's how the title contenders punched their ticket to the big game.
No. 2 North Kingstown 58, No. 6 Ponaganset 46
North Kingstown captured a rematch of the 2021-22 Girls State Tournament semifinal in relatively comfortable fashion, posting a 58-46 triumph over Ponaganset.
Jillian Rogers controlled the stretch for the Skippers, who saw their lead threatened in the fourth quarter before icing it with a 6-0 run. She went behind the back for a floater in the lane and fed Jaelyn Holmes after a steal for a layup that made it a 54-38 game with 3:10 to play.
Holmes led with 17 points while Rogers and Jordan Moreau each chipped in 13. No. 2 North Kingstown (22-3) will play for a first outright state title since rolling to the old Division I version in 2013-14.
The sixth-seeded Chieftains (17-6) fell one step shy of returning to the title game for the second straight year. Ella Pierre-Louis led all scorers with 19 points while Giana DeCesare added 16.
PONAGANSET (46) Julia Castelli 1-5 0-0 3; Jaina Yekelchik 1-13 1-2 3; Ella Pierre-Louis 9-20 1-2 19; Riley McCormick 0-0 0-0 0; Gianna DeCesare 6-9 0-0 16; Ana Nerney 0-0 2-2 2; Paige Doolittle 1-1 0-0 2; Aleisha Taillon 0-2 1-2 1; Emily Pierce 0-0 0-0 0; totals 18-50 5-8 46. NORTH KINGSTOWN (58): Jaelyn Holmes 6-13 4-6 17; Jillian Rogers 5-15 1-2 13; Katherine Martone 1-6 1-6 3; Jordan Moreau 5-9 5-5 15; Carolyn Lafferty 1-1 0-2 2; Ellie Bishop 3-5 0-0 6; Maddie Krug 1-4 0-0 2; totals 22-53 11-21 58.
Halftime – North Kingstown 35-19. 3-pointers – Ponaganset 5-9 (DeCesare 4-5, Castelli 1-5, Yekelchik 0-4); North Kingstown 3-15 (Rogers 2-7, Holmes 1-4, Martone 0-2, Moreau 0-2). Rebounds – Ponaganset 29 (Pierre-Louis 11), North Kingstown 40 (Moreau 11). Assists – Ponagasnet 10 (McCormick 3), North Kingstown 12 (Rogers, Moreau 4). Steals – Ponaganset 9 (Castelli, Nerney 3), North Kingstown 15 (Bishop 4). Turnovers – Ponaganset 20 (DeCesare 7), North Kingstown 15 (Moreau 6). Blocks – Ponaganset 0, North Kingstown 7 (Martone 4)
No. 8 Bay View 64, No. 12 Rogers 43
Bay View sizzled from the start and never let up in a 64-43 semifinal victory over Rogers.
The Bengals knocked down four 3-pointers in the first quarter on the way to a 20-8 lead. The Vikings trimmed it to eight points by halftime but never made a push that put the outcome in question.
Ahtiana Benway led a balanced attack for the winners with 21 points. Cece Baptisa controlled the paint while scoring 13 points and Amelia Polichetti added 11. No. 8 seed Bay View (15-6) followed its upset of No. 1 seed Juanita Sanchez by taking out another Division I opponent.
Maeve Crowley topped No. 12 seed Rogers (13-11) with 27 points. The senior connected on five 3-pointers and was a perfect 6-for-6 at the free-throw line. Sydney Newsome added 10 before fouling out.
ROGERS (43): Rylee Donovan 0-9 0-0 0; Sydney Newsome 3-11 2-2 10; Maeve Crowley 8-20 6-6 27; Danaysha Cherry 1-7 2-4 4; Elizabeth Margolis 0-3 2-4 2; Tess Margolis 0-1 0-1 0; Alley Hise 0-0 0-0 0; totals 12-51 12-17 43. BAY VIEW (64): Ahtiana Benway 6-9 6-9 21; Amelia Polichetti 3-8 4-5; Gianna Paolino 3-4 0-0 9; Cece Baptista 4-7 5-6 13; Maggie McKitchen 1-4 0-0 2; Madison Gomes 0-0 0-0 0; Ella Wasylow 0-0 0-0 0; Olivia Mattos 0-0 0-0 0; Qiana Sumner 0-0 3-4 3; Jaqueline Buffery 0-0 2-2 2; Avery Gomes 0-0 3-4 0; totals 17-32 23-29 64.
Halftime – Bay View 27-19. 3-pointers – Rogers 7-26 (Crowley 5-11, Newsome 2-5, Donovan 0-8, E. Margolis 0-2), Bay View 7-13 (Benway 3-6, Paolino 3-4, Polichetti 1-2, McKitchen 0-1). Rebounds – Rogers 29 (Crowley 9), Bay View 31 (Baptista 9). Assists – Rogers 5 (Newsome 2), Bay View 12 (Benway, McKitchen 3). Steals – Rogers 8 (E. Margolis 5), Bay View 8 (Paolino 3). Turnovers – Rogers 10 (Crowley 5), Bay View 16 (Polichetti 5). Blocks – Rogers 2 (Cherry, E. Margolis 1), Bay View 3 (Wasylow 2). Fouled out – McKitchen. Technical foul – Newsome.
Comments / 0