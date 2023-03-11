Alderman’s Two-Homer Day Lifts Ole Miss to Walk-Off Win Over Purdue

Kemp Alderman continues to have a huge season at the plate.

The No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels were pushed to the brink of a loss on Saturday, but they ultimately secured a 7-6 win over the Purdue Boilermakers with a walk-off home run from Kemp Alderman.

The game entered the ninth inning tied at six following a costly error from Rebel third baseman Ethan Lege that knotted the score in the top of the eighth. Late-game heroics, however, remedied that misplay, and the Rebels earned the series win as a result in the bottom of the tenth.

Alderman led the Rebels in RBIs with five, and he helped the Rebels stay perfect this season in weekend series.

On the mound, freshman Grayson Saunier drew the start for Ole Miss, and he had a rough outing early before settling in. Saunier surrendered four runs on the day, at one time giving Purdue a 4-2 lead in the early innings.

Following Saunier’s outing, Rebel relievers Jordan Vera, Sam Tookoian and Mason Nichols took the mound, and Nichols earned the win after his 3.0 innings of work.

With the win, Ole Miss improves to 13-2 on the season, and it will conclude its series against Purdue on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

