Open in App
Oxford, MS
See more from this location?
The Grove Report

Alderman’s Two-Homer Day Lifts Ole Miss to Walk-Off Win Over Purdue

By John Macon Gillespie,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yCpal_0lFm1KtT00

Kemp Alderman continues to have a huge season at the plate.

The No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels were pushed to the brink of a loss on Saturday, but they ultimately secured a 7-6 win over the Purdue Boilermakers with a walk-off home run from Kemp Alderman.

The game entered the ninth inning tied at six following a costly error from Rebel third baseman Ethan Lege that knotted the score in the top of the eighth. Late-game heroics, however, remedied that misplay, and the Rebels earned the series win as a result in the bottom of the tenth.

Alderman led the Rebels in RBIs with five, and he helped the Rebels stay perfect this season in weekend series.

On the mound, freshman Grayson Saunier drew the start for Ole Miss, and he had a rough outing early before settling in. Saunier surrendered four runs on the day, at one time giving Purdue a 4-2 lead in the early innings.

Following Saunier’s outing, Rebel relievers Jordan Vera, Sam Tookoian and Mason Nichols took the mound, and Nichols earned the win after his 3.0 innings of work.

With the win, Ole Miss improves to 13-2 on the season, and it will conclude its series against Purdue on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oxford, MS newsLocal Oxford, MS
Chris Beard Setting Early Championship Standard For Ole Miss Basketball
Oxford, MS19 hours ago
WATCH: Ole Miss Introduces Chris Beard As New Men's Basketball Coach
Oxford, MS23 hours ago
Ole Miss Coach Chris Beard's Top Priority? Keeping The Rebels Together
Oxford, MS4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jordan Vera Takes the Mound in Ole Miss Midweek Game vs. Jacksonville State
Jacksonville, AL1 day ago
SEC Baseball Reveals Scheduling Model in 2025 Following Conference Expansion
Oxford, MS1 day ago
Ole Miss football: Way-too-early game-by-game predictions for 2023
Oxford, MS1 day ago
Emerging TE Recruit Hipp Recaps 'Amazing' Ole Miss Visit
Oxford, MS1 day ago
Ole Miss Takes Much-Needed, Albeit Controversial, Home Run Swing With Chris Beard Hire
Oxford, MS2 days ago
Ole Miss Football, Chris Beard Hire Highlight Thursday's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Oxford, MS4 hours ago
Rebels Swing Big With Former Texas Coach Chris Beard, But Will It Pan Out?
Oxford, MS2 days ago
Rashaud Marshall Returns to Ole Miss Commitment Following Chris Beard Hiring
Oxford, MS2 days ago
Keith Carter Shows 'Tough Skin' With Chris Beard Hire at Ole Miss
Oxford, MS2 days ago
Oxford Native Pat Hopson to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award
Oxford, MS3 days ago
Guitarist Marty Stuart headlines Northwest Community College's endowment concert
Senatobia, MS3 days ago
Mississippi university to celebrate venue’s anniversary with star-studded event
Oxford, MS1 day ago
South Pontotoc mourning death of student
Pontotoc, MS21 hours ago
No foul play suspected in death of motel occupant in Booneville
Booneville, MS1 day ago
MS man charged with molesting a minor
Oxford, MS1 day ago
Missing Arkansas teen found dead in Mississippi forest
West Memphis, AR6 days ago
$2,100 reward offered fro return of French Bulldog to Mississippi family
Tupelo, MS2 days ago
These four Mississippi communities made this year’s Southern Living Best Small Towns list. Do you live in one of them?
Ocean Springs, MS5 days ago
Mississippi house fire claims the life of 7-year-old boy
Baldwyn, MS3 days ago
Music Industry Icon to Receive UM Medal for the Arts
Oxford, MS2 days ago
Guntown to soon allow golf carts, side-by-sides on public roads
Guntown, MS1 day ago
Man charged with Young Dolph's murder does not appear in court due to clerical error
Memphis, TN14 days ago
Two arrested, charged in Wolfchase Galleria shooting
Memphis, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy