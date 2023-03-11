Shakira Performs Piqué Diss Song on 'Fallon,' Breaks World Records

AARON SNAIDERMAN-GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

Shakira put her breakup with longtime partner Gerard Piqué into a song -- one that's taken over the music industry ... and which just won her a crap ton of world record awards.

The Latin pop star hit 'The Tonight Show' Friday night, where she and DJ Bizarrap -- who collaborated with Shakira on ' Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 ,' a song that's been a chart-topper since January -- chopped it up with Jimmy Fallon about all the success and praise.

Shakira didn't shy away from the fact that this track is, by and large, an FU to her ex ... going on to say that much of her personal life, including the nasty split, motivated her to create an anthem for women everywhere.

As she puts it ... her fan base has now become a sisterhood, one she says she recognizes has had to put up with a lot of "crap," just like she's done the past year and change.

Of course, she's referring to the fact that Piqué has moved on with a much younger woman -- 23-year-old Clara Chia Martí ... with whom GP went public last year. According to reports, she's a PR student who works for Pique's production company and who handles his events.

Anyhoo, Shakira gave the people what they wanted on 'Fallon' ... performing the hit song and getting the whole audience on their feet and dancing. It's clear ... they're on her side.

At some point during her appearance, she also posed backstage with all the Guinness World Records she's broken since the song came out -- a whopping 14 of them, in fact, as the single continues to do numbers and cements her in the history books of music/pop culture.

Among the titles she now holds as a result ... most streamed Latin track on Spotify in 24 hours, the most viewed Latin track on YouTube in 24 hours, the fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on YouTube, and the most streamed Latin track on Spotify in one week.

There are more ... but you get the gist. The song is absolutely killing it, once again putting Shakira on top -- a testament to her staying power and how beloved she is worldwide.

The fallout from her and Pique's uncoupling has been pretty rough, and for good reason -- they were together for 11 years and share two kids ... Sasha and Milan . A lot of people feel the way he ended things with Shakira was unceremonious ... and fairly scandalous too.

Shakira seems to be doing just fine now, though ... and is still looking pretty fine, at that.

Congrats on the comeback, Shak!