Open in App
Michigan City, IN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
South Bend Tribune

Marquette Catholic claims 1A regional title; Bethany sidelined

By Tribune Staff Report,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2vor_0lFlyyC400

A fast start paved the way to a regional championship Saturday for the red-hot Michigan City Marquette Catholic boys basketball team.

The Blazers blazed to a lead from the start to down Tri-County 60-48 in Class 1A play at the Triton Regional.

'Special' comeback lifts Brandywine to Division 3 district crown

Marquette, now 20-7 thanks to a 15-game winning streak, advances to the North Semistate next Saturday. Its opponent and site for the contest will be determined by the IHSAA Sunday afternoon. Hosts for North Semistates, which include four teams and three games, include Michigan City, Elkhart (North Side Gym), Logansport and Lafayette Jefferson.

The senior trio of Lukas Balling, Jason Kobe and Adam Tarnow led the way for the champions. Balling had 16 points and nine rebounds. Kobe netted 15 points and nabbed six steals and Tarnow finished with 10 points.

Coach Ray Tarnow's Blazers, who started their season at 5-7, led 18-11 after the opening period and 35-21 at halftime. Marquette shot 15-of-29 from the field in the first 16 minutes.

Marquette used defense to continue its long winning streak and claim the program's fourth regional title and first since winning a Class 2A crown in 2017. The Blazers forced the Cavaliers into 26 turnovers and had a whopping 26-4 edge in points off turnovers.

Nate Corbin scored 12 points and Will Getz 11 to lead Tri-County, which finished at 12-13.

Bruins sidelined

The best season in over two decades ended for Bethany Christian Saturday.

The Bruins saw a cold shooting effort result in a 44-40 loss to Kouts in the Class 1A Triton Regional.

Kouts, winners of six in a row, improved to 17-9 in winning the program's fourth regional crown. The Mustangs advance to the Class 1A North Semistate next Saturday at a site and versus an opponent to be determined Sunday afternoon by the IHSAA.

Bethany, making its first regional appearance since 2009, finishes at 16-11. The 16 wins are the most since Bethany won a regional title back in 2002.

The Bruins led 12-4 after the opening period and 14-12 at halftime. Bethany shot just 7-of-21 in the opening half, including 0-of-6 from distance. Kouts was 5-of-19 from the field, including 0-of-8 from deep in the first half.

Bethany led 26-25 after the third period, but was outscored 19-14 in the final frame.

Bethany finished 18-of-46 from the field overall, including 0-of-12 from distance. The Bruins had just one turnover in the game.

Junior Tyson Chupp led Bethany with 14 points and six rebounds. Junior Justin Hochstedler had 12 points and seven rebounds and junior Jacoby Reinhardt eight points and six caroms for the Bruins.

Spencer Andrews led Kouts with 18 points.

Kouts finished 15-of-38 from the field, including 2-of-13 from 3-point land. The Mustangs had five turnovers. Kouts outscored Bethany 12-4 from the free throw line as they hit 12-of-19, while the Bruins were just 4-of-6.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Marquette Catholic claims 1A regional title; Bethany sidelined

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Elkhart, IN newsLocal Elkhart, IN
Your Hoosier Headlines
Elkhart, IN5 days ago
Woman stabbed on Conifer Lane in Elkhart
Elkhart, IN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Freshman guard Ahamad Bynum enters transfer portal
Chicago, IL1 day ago
OFD Poll: Is Mike Brey a Villain?
Notre Dame, IN1 day ago
Former Irish TE Cole Kmet returns to Notre Dame for degree
South Bend, IN1 day ago
Victim of deadly shooting at South Bend apartment complex identified
South Bend, IN1 day ago
Argos' Fessor's Brewery closing March 18
Argos, IN1 day ago
Another Downtown Valparaiso building to be demolished
Valparaiso, IN2 days ago
National discount retailer closing many Indiana locations
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
$30M Allocated to Tolleston Opportunity Campus in Gary
Gary, IN1 day ago
Pedestrian killed by train in Mishawaka
Mishawaka, IN1 day ago
Unemployment rates rise in Northwest Indiana
East Chicago, IN1 day ago
Mayoral hopeful Brandon Johnson wins endorsement from South Side pastor
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Valpo residents want to halt petroleum leak testing near homes
Valparaiso, IN1 day ago
Exploring the Legacy of the Iconic Woodmar Mall in Hammond, Indiana
Hammond, IN9 days ago
Indiana man arrested for reckless shooting
Oak Park, IL1 day ago
Bridge installation to close part of Calumet Ave. Wednesday night
Munster, IN1 day ago
50 Mile Chase Ends in Crash
Michigan City, IN3 days ago
Nearly every on-duty South Bend Police officer called to large fight after Navarre Middle School basketball game
South Bend, IN6 days ago
Hundreds of students walk out of Oak Park and River Forest H.S.
Oak Park, IL5 days ago
2nd Chance Pet: Harley still searching for a forever family
Mishawaka, IN2 days ago
2 Mishawaka men charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into bank
Mishawaka, IN4 days ago
Police identify victim of shooting on Belleville Circle
South Bend, IN2 days ago
Section of U.S. 421 closes Monday for culvert replacement
San Pierre, IN2 days ago
Warehouse Fire Breaks Out in Matteson
Matteson, IL3 days ago
Volunteers give away 15,000 pounds of food to South Side families
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Arrest More Difficult than Calf Roping
La Porte, IN1 day ago
DoorDash driver’s vehicle struck by gunfire in Michigan City
Michigan City, IN19 hours ago
Former Marshall County man pleads guilty in Florida bank shooting that killed 5 women
Sebring, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy