Danville, VA
WFXR

Danville Police launch Operation Bold Blue Line

By Odyssey Fields,

4 days ago

DANVILLE, Va. ( WFXR ) — The Danville Police Department has announced it is partnering with Virginia State Police to implement the Operation Bold Blue Line Initiative.

This is the second time the agencies are partnering since Governor Glenn Youngkin established Operation Bold Blue Line in 2022. During a two-week period, residents throughout the City of Danville will see an increased police presence from March 12 to March 24.

The partnership focuses on data-driven analysis to guide enforcement efforts with the goal of reducing traffic crashes, injuries, and violent crimes in the community.

Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the following areas:

  • Nor Dan Drive
  • Halifax Rd.
  • South Boston Rd.
  • Riverside Drive
  • Central Boulevard
  • Franklin Turnpike
  • Craghead Street
  • Memorial Drive
  • Mountain View Drive
  • South Main Street
  • West Main Street
  • Mount Cross Road

The Danville Police Department reminds the community that this is a planned and proactive operation.

