Live Blog: Hogs Get Another Run on Peyton Stovall's Double

Keep up with everything as Razorbacks look to clinch series Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — Arkansas will be looking to clinch a series against Louisiana Tech today with right-hander Will McEntire on the mound.

It's not exactly a gray day. The temperatures are in the low 50's, but it feels colder with the a slight win and overcast skies.

The Razorbacks downed the Bulldogs, 7-4, on Friday with a pair of homers in the second inning from Jace Bohrofen and Parker Rowland.

Dylan Carter came into the game for the final three innings to close out a win.

Sixth Inning

McEntire cruises through an easy inning in order and has only thrown 62 pitches. Razorbacks also go down in order as we head to the seventh in a game that is moving at a quick pace.

Hogs 5, Bulldogs 1

Fifth Inning

McEntire starts to have some issues as Louisiana Tech finally gets a couple of singles to drive a run across when Adarius Myers scored on a single by Kendal Evans. It didn't matter as John Bolton led off by getting a walk and scored a batter later when Peyton Stovall took a pitch nearly in the dirt to right field for a double. The Bulldogs get Hector out after 82 pitches, but get out when the Hogs strand Stovall at second.

Hogs 5, Bulldogs 1

Fourth Inning

After a rocky start, Louisiana Tech starter Rawl Hector's problems continued as Jace Bohrofen leads off the inning and catches a fastball and delivered a line shot with 99 mps exit velocity over the fence into the nets in right field.

Hogs 4, Bulldogs 0

Third Inning

Through the first three innings, McEntire has faced just 10 batters (one over the minimum), struck out one and given up one hit. The bats went quiet and the Hogs got nothing from a lead-off single by Peyton Stovall.

Hogs 3, Bulldogs 0

Second Inning

After shutting down Louisiana Tech in order again, the Razorbacks jump all over Rawl Hector with Kendall Diggs and Peyton Holt delivering home runs to to push the lead to 3-0.

Hogs 3, Bulldogs 0

First Inning

McEntire shut down the Bulldogs in order to start the game, then the Razorbacks got a leadoff single from Tavian Joffenberger, but was cut down on a fielder's choice by Jared Wegner. When Peyton Stovall hit a bloop shot into left field, the Bulldogs' left fielder didn't gauge it correctly with two outs and Wegner was able to push across the first run of the game. Hogs 1, Louisiana Tech 0

HOGS FEED:

NOT REALLY SURPRISING WHEN ST. JOHN'S FIRED FORMER RAZORBACKS COACH

GOOD SURPRISES HIGHLIGHT INITIAL OBSERVATIONS OF REBUILT RAZORBACKS

LATE SHOT BY NICK SMITH HELPS HOGS AVOID SEC TOURNEY DISASTER

PITTMAN BEGINS SPRING PRACTICE AS TRUE HEAD COACH FOR FIRST TIME

HOW LONG CAN ARKANSAS USE THE FRANK BROYLES ERA TO BOOST ITS SUCCESS IMAGE?

DO THESE RAZORBACKS STARS WANT TO BE LEGENDS OR QUICKLY FORGOTTEN?

TAUREAN CARTER MAY BE LIMITED, BUT HE WILL BE ON FIELD THIS SPRING

PITTMAN SPEAKS FOR FIRST TIME AS SPRING PRACTICE LOOMS

IF ESPN DOESN'T PAY, SEC WILL MAKE SURE ARKANSAS DOES

PITTMAN MAY LAUD PROPOSED SCHEDULE WHILE SABAN WHINES

LOOKING AT RAZORBACKS' ROSTER AHEAD OF SPRING PRACTICE STARTING THIS WEEK

NO LEGIT TEAM IS GETTING WORKED UP ABOUT WINNING SEC TOURNAMENT

SEC BASKETBALL STANDINGS

FAYETTEVILLE WEATHER UPDATE

• Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.