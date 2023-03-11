Kemp Alderman slugs walk-off homer to give Ole Miss baseball Saturday win over Purdue

OXFORD — The first two walk-off hits of Ole Miss baseball's season were of the drama-free variety, formalities that allowed the Rebels to end games against Maryland and Delaware early via the run rule.

Saturday, Ole Miss finally got to feel the real thing. Kemp Alderman ripped a line drive over the right field fence in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Rebels a 7-6 victory over Purdue. Ole Miss (13-2) will go for the series sweep over the Boilermakers (8-6) on Sunday (1:30 p.m., SEC Network+).

Ole Miss lineup showcases power

Alderman's homer in the 10th was his most important of the afternoon, but not his most impressive.

The only question when the ball left Alderman's bat in the third inning was whether one of the cars parked beyond Swayze Field's left-field stands would need a new windshield. The 432 feet worth of homer accounted for two of Alderman's five RBIs in the game, giving him 10 for the series.

"He hits it harder than anybody we've ever had," Rebels coach Mike Bianco said. "We keep talking about that, and that's true. But what's more impressive is hits everything. He hits fastballs. He hits sliders. He hits fastballs in. He hits fastballs out. He's made himself a really tough out, not just a home run hitter."

Peyton Chatagnier slugged his own 437-foot moonshot to left in the fourth to give Ole Miss a 5-4 lead, and TJ McCants drilled a solo homer in the seventh – his third of the series – to put the Rebels ahead 6-4 heading to the eighth.

As a team, Ole Miss has 30 home runs through 15 games.

Ugly eighth inning sends game to extras

Ole Miss sent Mason Nichols to the mound in the eighth inning to hang onto that 6-4 advantage.

But Nichols surrendered a solo homer that trimmed the lead to one run, then hit a batter who came all the way around from first base to score on a throwing error by third baseman Ethan Lege. Nichols got out of the inning thereafter, providing a stage for the dramatics.

Saunier struggles early, settles in

The struggles were familiar for Ole Miss freshman righthander Grayson Saunier. In 12.2 innings through three starts this year, the talented hurler had walked nine batters and hit three more.

In his start Saturday, Saunier loaded the bases with free passes in the first inning but managed to escape. When he walked and hit the first two batters he faced in the second inning, he couldn't repeat the magic trick. A single scored the first Purdue run, then Paul Toetz poked a three-run home run over the right field wall to give the visitors a 4-2 lead.

But Saunier recovered to retire the next seven batters he faced, giving a stretched Rebels pitching staff some important length. By the time he turned the ball over to Jordan Vera to start the fifth, Ole Miss held a 5-4 lead.

"(He was) able to land some sliders and figure out a way to get them out," Bianco said. "I'm sure for him it's a tough day and kind of miserable, but what I just told the guys is one of the marks of a guy that's good and is going to be good is that he's able to go off on his own accord. He doesn't get knocked out of the game."