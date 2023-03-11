Open in App
Portage County, OH
Record-Courier

Six Portage County wrestlers make OHSAA semis, three more will place

By Jonah Rosenblum, Record-Courier,

4 days ago
COLUMBUS — Six Portage County wrestlers are two matches from a state championship.

Two of those six are one win from an all-Portage County title match, as Garfield's Hunter Andel and Rootstown's Cody Coontz each advanced to the Division III semifinals at 165 pounds.

Andel is in the semifinals for the second straight season, while Coontz, who was 1-4 at state prior to this year, is making his first appearance in the semis.

Two more local wrestlers made Division III semifinals: Garfield junior Keegan Sell (190) and Mogadore senior Tyler Shellenbarger (215).

This marks Sell's third straight state semifinals appearance. He now seeks to make the state championship match for the first time. His semifinal opponent, Ayersville junior Abe DeLano, top-ranked in the state with 51 wins this season, is the biggest challenge the second-ranked Sell has faced yet.

Shellenbarger, who made state for the first time and recorded his first win in Columbus last season, clinched placing for the first time.

Another senior, Streetsboro's Donovan Paes (132), is also making his first state semifinals appearance, with an escape and takedown to take control of a Division II quarterfinal match that was knotted at one entering the third period.

Aurora sophomore, Johnny Green, a state placer a year ago, was remarkably dominant in his Division I quarterfinal match, pinning in 1:17, for his first state semifinals appearance.

His twin brother, sophomore Luke Green, also stayed alive in his first state appearance and will place after a 6-4 win over a district champion in Adam Gelman. Green's win over Gelman marked his second clutch victory of the state tournament as he also had a 4-3 triumph in the first round.

Another pair of local siblings are also alive in the consolation bracket as Mogadore's Kai and Mia Gaetjens advanced and will thus place.

After falling in her opener, the freshman Gaetjens (Kai) has won two straight bouts by three points, including Saturday afternoon's 3-0 victory. In that last contest, she worked hard to escape, then up one (1-0) in the second, got a critical near-fall with 45 seconds remaining.

As for the junior Gaetjens (Mia), her 14-2 win was closer than the final score makes it seem. Gaetjens led just 4-2 midway through the second period, and her opponent was on her back seeking tying or go-ahead points, when Gaetjens scored a massive reversal with 20 ticks remaining. She added another reversal to start the third, finishing the match on a 10-0 run.

