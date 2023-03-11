Drake women's basketball rolls into MVC Tournament final with blowout win over Illinois State

MOLINE, Ill. — No adversity to overcome, no late rally needed. This was just smooth Drake dominance from start to finish.

Buoyed by multiple offensive surges that kept top seed Illinois State chasing the entire way, the fourth-seeded Bulldogs rolled into the MVC Tournament title game with a 74-54 semifinal win at Vibrant Arena.

Drake (21-9) has now reached the Hoops in the Heartland title game for the fifth time in the last six seasons, though the Bulldogs are searching for their first championship win since 2018. Allison Pohlman’s bunch should enter Sunday with plenty of confidence after a riveting Saturday showing.

"Our coaches had our players ready for this," Pohlman said. "One of the words we used is 'bought in' — and they were bought in, which ultimately goes to their focus level and understanding the keys defensively and offensively.

"You've got to love this game. It's March. You've got to love playing and who you're doing this with. And that showed through how we showed up."

After needing a fourth-quarter surge to erase a late eight-point deficit in Friday’s quarterfinal win over Missouri State, Drake didn’t wait around to put this one away.

A 16-4 run that started near the end of the first quarter and spilled into the second turned a modest 15-9 advantage into a hefty 31-13 advantage. The Bulldogs drained four treys during that stretch and set themselves up for plenty more.

When Illinois State made a modest push early in the third to climb within 11 at 42-31, Drake answered with a methodical 14-4 run that featured plenty of aggressive drives and charity-stripe conversions. The Bulldogs hit six free throws to go with two more treys as the Redbirds faded from view. After grabbing a 56-35 lead with 3:55 remaining in third, Drake’s cushion never dipped below 15 points.

"We knew they were a really good rebounding team, so just being aware of that," Drake standout Maggie Bair said. "But I thought our guards did a really good job of taking their guards out of the play."

As expected, the Bulldog contributors were aplenty. Bair led the way with an emphatic double-double (19 points, 10 rebounds) and got double-digit assistance from Grace Berg (16 points) and Courtney Becker (13 points).

Overall, Drake dominated from beyond the arc (10-for-20) while completely shutting down Illinois State on the other end. Valley player of the year Paige Robinson mustered 13 points but sputtered to a 3-for-14 shooting line.

"The plan going in was to make her have to work," Pohlman said. "And really, having to make her work is on the defensive end. Her matchup was Grace a lot of times, so she had to guard Grace and Grace had to guard her. ... You've got two players going head to head.

"But I think Grace's length and physicality maybe bothered Paige. I thought timing-wise, we forced her to have to take a couple extra steps and pass the ball. But she was our focus. Paige is a phenomenal player."

An up-and-down Drake season now has a chance to end with a gratifying NCAA Tournament bid. The Bulldogs will get either a chance to pay Northern Iowa back for a season sweep, or get a third crack at Belmont after a season split. ESPNU gets the 1 p.m. title game as Drake looks to slice down nets once again.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Drake women's basketball rolls into MVC Tournament final with blowout win over Illinois State