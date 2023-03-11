Open in App
Des Moines, IA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Des Moines Register

Drake women's basketball rolls into MVC Tournament final with blowout win over Illinois State

By Dargan Southard, Des Moines Register,

4 days ago

MOLINE, Ill. — No adversity to overcome, no late rally needed. This was just smooth Drake dominance from start to finish.

Buoyed by multiple offensive surges that kept top seed Illinois State chasing the entire way, the fourth-seeded Bulldogs rolled into the MVC Tournament title game with a 74-54 semifinal win at Vibrant Arena.

Drake (21-9) has now reached the Hoops in the Heartland title game for the fifth time in the last six seasons, though the Bulldogs are searching for their first championship win since 2018. Allison Pohlman’s bunch should enter Sunday with plenty of confidence after a riveting Saturday showing.

"Our coaches had our players ready for this," Pohlman said. "One of the words we used is 'bought in' — and they were bought in, which ultimately goes to their focus level and understanding the keys defensively and offensively.

"You've got to love this game. It's March. You've got to love playing and who you're doing this with. And that showed through how we showed up."

After needing a fourth-quarter surge to erase a late eight-point deficit in Friday’s quarterfinal win over Missouri State, Drake didn’t wait around to put this one away.

A 16-4 run that started near the end of the first quarter and spilled into the second turned a modest 15-9 advantage into a hefty 31-13 advantage. The Bulldogs drained four treys during that stretch and set themselves up for plenty more.

When Illinois State made a modest push early in the third to climb within 11 at 42-31, Drake answered with a methodical 14-4 run that featured plenty of aggressive drives and charity-stripe conversions. The Bulldogs hit six free throws to go with two more treys as the Redbirds faded from view. After grabbing a 56-35 lead with 3:55 remaining in third, Drake’s cushion never dipped below 15 points.

"We knew they were a really good rebounding team, so just being aware of that," Drake standout Maggie Bair said. "But I thought our guards did a really good job of taking their guards out of the play."

As expected, the Bulldog contributors were aplenty. Bair led the way with an emphatic double-double (19 points, 10 rebounds) and got double-digit assistance from Grace Berg (16 points) and Courtney Becker (13 points).

Overall, Drake dominated from beyond the arc (10-for-20) while completely shutting down Illinois State on the other end. Valley player of the year Paige Robinson mustered 13 points but sputtered to a 3-for-14 shooting line.

"The plan going in was to make her have to work," Pohlman said. "And really, having to make her work is on the defensive end. Her matchup was Grace a lot of times, so she had to guard Grace and Grace had to guard her. ... You've got two players going head to head.

"But I think Grace's length and physicality maybe bothered Paige. I thought timing-wise, we forced her to have to take a couple extra steps and pass the ball. But she was our focus. Paige is a phenomenal player."

An up-and-down Drake season now has a chance to end with a gratifying NCAA Tournament bid. The Bulldogs will get either a chance to pay Northern Iowa back for a season sweep, or get a third crack at Belmont after a season split. ESPNU gets the 1 p.m. title game as Drake looks to slice down nets once again.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Drake women's basketball rolls into MVC Tournament final with blowout win over Illinois State

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Des Moines, IA newsLocal Des Moines, IA
Pryce Sandfort Captures Iowa's Mr. Basketball
Iowa City, IA19 hours ago
Rooting for an Iowa team this March Madness? Here's how to watch
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
KU arrives in Des Moines, Self’s coaching status uncertain
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Omaha Biliew named 2022-23 MaxPreps Iowa High School Basketball Player of the Year
Waukee, IA23 hours ago
Rosters set for IBCA Pizza Ranch All-Star Games
Grimes, IA1 day ago
Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Iowa For Tuesday Night Drawing
Des Moines, IA17 hours ago
What's Bugging Andy?
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Iowa Has 2 Of America’s Best Cities To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
Davenport, IA1 day ago
Two from Iowa injured in crash on Highway 5
Altoona, IA3 days ago
National discount retail chain closing all Iowa stores
Davenport, IA2 days ago
Some Catholic churches allowing meat on upcoming Lenten Friday
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
4 horses rescued by ARL of Iowa, 2 in severe condition
Des Moines, IA19 hours ago
How much snow fell and how much is on the way this weekend
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
2 Iowa juveniles killed in crash during snowstorm Thursday
Perry, IA6 days ago
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Cambridge Court apartment complex sold for $23.3 million
Des Moines, IA22 hours ago
2 local residents named to Hy-Vee’s Hall of Fame
West Des Moines, IA7 days ago
Des Moines bar owner arrested again
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Security video captures moment coyotes attack dog in Waukee
Waukee, IA7 days ago
Iowa-born actress Danai Gurira makes grand appearance at the Oscars
Grinnell, IA3 days ago
Body Pulled From Des Moines River Triggers New Death Investigation
Des Moines, IA7 days ago
Body found in Des Moines River, death investigation underway
Des Moines, IA7 days ago
Pella elementary teacher charged with mailing harassing photos of teen
Pella, IA2 days ago
Creston woman suffers possible minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident
Creston, IA6 days ago
Des Moines Register's declining circulation
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
2 Des Moines men charged after bringing starving dog to vet
Des Moines, IA7 days ago
Pella Woman Charged with Harassment of Tulip Time Royal Court
Pella, IA2 days ago
Creston Police Report
Creston, IA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy