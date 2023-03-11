Key Prospect of Dodgers Trade for Trea Turner and Max Scherzer Signs 8-Year Extension with Nationals

Former Dodger prospect lands major extension with Washington

The 2021 Dodgers were on a roll going into August. They were approaching 70 wins and were in a tight race for the division with rivals, San Francisco Giants.

LA needed that extra push to win the division and make a deep playoff run. So, how could a team who is winning over 60% of their games at the time get even better? Well, they went ahead and acquired one of the best pitchers of this generation, Max Scherzer, and for reassurance, also traded for All-Star shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals.

The Los Angeles Dodgers completed one of the best in-season trades ever in 2021, and even though none are Dodgers going into 2023, it was quite the show.

However, LA had to give up their two top prospects in the process at the time. Their 2021 number two prospect and number one pitching prospect, Josiah Gray, and their number one overall prospect, Keibert Ruiz.

Although the Dodgers gave up their top two prospects and they ended up landing in a rebuilding situation with the Nationals, it worked out for both sides, especially Ruiz.

The Washington Post sports columnist Barry Svrluga announced the Nationals extended the young catcher to an eight-year extension.

Ruiz signed as a free agent with the Boys on Blue to a minor league deal in 2014. Throughout those years, he climbed through the prospect rankings and eventually made his major league debut in the 2020 season with the Dodgers.

He played in eight games as a Dodger and had 15 ABs, two home runs, and three hits while slashing .200/.200/.600 with a .800 OPS. He hardly saw the field with the Dodgers, but that all changed once he landed in the nation's capital.

In his first full season, the 24-year-old saw an increase in his play, playing in 112 games in 2022 and solidifying himself as the Nationals catcher, and with that new extension, their catcher for a long time.

It's always nice to see former Dodgers succeed in the league, and we wish Ruiz the best in his journey in Washington.