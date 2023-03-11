St. Michael’s gets revenge on Robertson for 3A title

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last year Robertson took down St. Michaels in the state championship, and the Horsemen were out for revenge this season. The Horsemen and Cardinals met three times during the regular season and the St Mike’s came out victorious every time. The state championship game was no different, as they came out on top 66-49.

Robertson started the game strong but the Horsemen completely took over defensively in the second quarter, shutting out the Cardinals aside from one free throw. Following the third period the game was tied at 35, but the 4th quarter is where the Horsemen fun really began. They dropped 31 points and had their eyes on the blue trophy.

