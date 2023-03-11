Open in App
Las Vegas, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

St. Michael’s gets revenge on Robertson for 3A title

By Bradley Benson,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jllg7_0lFlyFuj00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last year Robertson took down St. Michaels in the state championship, and the Horsemen were out for revenge this season. The Horsemen and Cardinals met three times during the regular season and the St Mike’s came out victorious every time. The state championship game was no different, as they came out on top 66-49.

2023 state basketball tournament brackets

Robertson started the game strong but the Horsemen completely took over defensively in the second quarter, shutting out the Cardinals aside from one free throw. Following the third period the game was tied at 35, but the 4th quarter is where the Horsemen fun really began. They dropped 31 points and had their eyes on the blue trophy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zWYPr_0lFlyFuj00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Albuquerque, NM newsLocal Albuquerque, NM
Roundup: Locals Impact Championship Week
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Robertson Cardinals flying into title game
Las Vegas, NM5 days ago
Pecos completes double-digit comeback to claim 2A championship
Pecos, NM4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tohatchi wins 3A girls basketball championship
Tohatchi, NM5 days ago
Pecos defeats Menaul for state title bid
Pecos, NM5 days ago
Presbyterian hosts ‘Daffodil Days’ pop-up shop fundraiser
Albuquerque, NM18 hours ago
Civics education program resumes for New Mexico students
Espanola, NM1 day ago
Santa Fe Parks and Open Space Division is hiring
Santa Fe, NM12 hours ago
Cooler, lighter showers move east overnight
Santa Fe, NM3 days ago
Burn scar flooding still prevents New Mexico man from returning home
Cleveland, NM2 days ago
Resolution to rebuild obelisk in Santa Fe withdrawn
Santa Fe, NM1 day ago
Pueblo Of Pojoaque Scene
Pojoaque, NM1 day ago
New Mexico State Police sergeant accused of raping his friend
Las Vegas, NM7 days ago
Old water park gets demolished
Santa Fe, NM11 hours ago
Public invited to learn about proposed 30,000 acre project south of Taos
Taos, NM1 day ago
Santa Fe holds special meeting on controversial obelisk
Santa Fe, NM1 day ago
New Mexico agency looking for 'professional bear huggers'
Santa Fe, NM1 day ago
Santa Fe Animal Shelter takes part in ‘Tour for Life’ adoption event
Santa Fe, NM3 days ago
Suspect flees Romeroville officer-involved shooting
Las Vegas, NM5 days ago
Special prosecutor steps down from Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ case
Santa Fe, NM1 day ago
Santa Fe police ask for help finding missing woman
Santa Fe, NM6 days ago
Roundhouse Roundup: Bills in the Governor’s hands
Santa Fe, NM2 days ago
New Mexico voting bill heads to Governor’s desk
Santa Fe, NM2 days ago
New Mexico man arrested for shooting his cousin
Albuquerque, NM21 days ago
New Mexico Woman, 85 Allegedly Murders Her Husband for Drinking Too Much, Confesses to Her Daughter: Reports
Santa Fe, NM6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy