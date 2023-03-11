Open in App
Massachusetts State
ComicBook

Redfall Confirms Fan-Fan Favorite Feature Ahead of Release

By Tyler Fischer,

4 days ago

Bethesda has confirmed that Redfall will support a fan-favorite feature when it releases in a couple of months via Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC . Redfall is a new type of game for Arkane Studios, the team best known for the Dishonored series, but also Prey and Deathloop . Many are skeptical about the team evolving and offering a new type of experience, but one way to ensure you're in the best possible position to impress is to include a variety of popular features.

To this end, Bethesda and Arkane Studios have confirmed via the former's official website that the upcoming vampire game will support full cross-play between all Xbox consoles and PC when it releases, the latter of which includes both Steam and Epic Games Store.

Given the co-op nature of the game, cross-play support is a smart move by Bethesda and Arkane Studios, as this game doesn't look poised to be the next big thing, which means it may quickly run into a player population problem. So, it's smart this player pool won't be divided up by platforms.

= Redfall is set to release worldwide on May 2, 2023 via PC, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X . For more coverage on the Bethesda gam -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation in the build-up to release -- click here .

" Redfall is an open-world, single player and co-op FPS from Arkane Austin, the award-winning team behind Prey and Dishonored. Continuing Arkane's legacy of carefully crafted worlds and immersive sims, Redfall brings the studio's signature gameplay to this story-driven action shooter," reads an official blurb about the game. " The island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, is under siege by a legion of vampires who have blocked out the sun and cut the citizens off from the outside world. Explore the open world and immerse yourself in a deep story campaign as you unravel the mystery behind the vampires' appearance. Ally with a handful of survivors against the creatures threatening to bleed the town dry.

