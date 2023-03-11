Celtics And Hawks Injury Reports

The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks have announced their injury reports.

FINAL UPDATE: De'Andre Hunter has been upgraded to available.

On Saturday night, the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks will face off at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

The Celtics have ruled out Robert Williams III, Payton Pritchard, Mfiondu Kabengele and Danilo Gallinari.

Meanwhile, the Hawks will be without Bogdan Bogdanovic, Trent Forrest, Tyrese Martin and Donovan Williams.

Former Virginia star De'Andre Hunter is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

NBA's official injury report

The two teams last faced off in November (in Atlanta), and the Celtics won 126-101.

Jaylen Brown led the way with 22 points and five rebounds in 23 minutes of playing time.

Trae Young had 27 points, five rebounds and nine assists for the Hawks.

Right now, the Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-21 record in 67 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and an outstanding 20-12 in the 32 games they have played on the road away from Boston.

As for the Hawks, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-33 record in 67 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

At home, the Hawks have been solid, going 18-13 in the 31 games they have hosted at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Last season, the Celtics made the NBA Finals (they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games), while the Hawks lost to the Miami Heat in the first round.