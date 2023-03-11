Three hospitalized after Plainfield car crash

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people have been brought to the hospital after a car crash on Norwich Road in Plainfield on Saturday morning.

Amanda Deojay, 48, was driving on Norwich Road when she stopped for traffic and was rear-ended by a juvenile driver. The juvenile was treated on scene by medical personnel and was not brought to the hospital.

Deojay and two other juvenile passengers in her car were brought to the hospital for injuries where their status is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation by the Plainfield Police Department.

