Jason Derulo leaves $5,000 tip for stunned Omaha restaurant server

He left on a C note — times 50.

Singer Jason Derulo left a whopping $5,000 tip after finishing a meal with friends and family at Charleston’s in Omaha, Neb., Sunday.

“Hey Jason, thank you. You just paid for a semester of my college. I can’t say thank you enough,” waiter Jordan Schaffer, said in a TikTok video . “I hope you and your family have a wonderful time in Omaha, and I hope you see us again.”

In the video, Schaffer gushes to the “Whatcha Say” singer that his “heart’s beating really fast” after seeing the eye-popping amount at the bottom of the bill.

The server then showed the receipt that totaled $5,795.99 after tip.

“I couldn’t believe it. Like, seeing $5,000 written out on the check was just — it was, like, heart-stopping, you know,” Schaffer told local news station KETV .

The “Savage Love” hitmaker happened to be in town because he had recently purchased a stake in Omaha’s upcoming women’s volleyball team and wanted to get some food with his family and business partner, KETV reported.

Derulo told Schaffer seemed like “a great person” in the comments of the TikTok video.

“Thank you for taking such great care of our fam,” he wrote. “Keep spreading the love bro.”

Schaffer ended up splitting the tip with another employee — and has already paid for the semester’s tuition.