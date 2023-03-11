Dolphins Potential Free Agent Tight End Targets

The Miami Dolphins are expected to lose Mike Gesicki in free agency and they could look to replace him with one of the veterans on the market

If any position on the Dolphins offense has the potential to see significant changes this offseason, it’s tight end.

Four-year starter Mike Gesicki is set to become an unrestricted free agent. After playing last season on the franchise tag, and seeing his role diminished in Mike McDaniel’s first year as head coach, he’ll likely be looking for a team that better empowers his skill set as a big-bodied receiving option, without requiring the in-line blocking assignments with which he struggles.

After two seasons where he played sparingly, former third-round pick Hunter Long has yet to prove he can become a capable tight end. Durham Smythe has been a solid and dependable No. 2 option for the Dolphins, and is only on the hook for $4 million next season. Miami has experimented with rookie free agent Tanner Conner at tight end, but there are no certainties what the former college receiver may be able to provide.

The free agent group is lacking for star power, but there are players who provide a better fit in Miami’s offense and could help round out McDaniel’s group on that side of the ball.

Tier 1 Options

DALTON SCHULTZ, DALLAS COWBOYS

Projected Contract: 4 years, $58 million ($36 million guaranteed), via ProFootballFocus

Schultz is the premier tight end of this year's free agent class, but it’ll cost premier dollars to land him. Some Dolphins fans may question why the team would spend on Schultz, and not Mike Gesicki, but the answer is simple: He’s the valuable run blocker that this team is missing, on top of being a reliable receiving threat. Over his past three seasons in Dallas, Schultz accrued 2,000 yards and 16 touchdowns. With needing to fill other roster holes, it’s tough to imagine Miami breaking the bank for him. However, if McDaniel thinks he’s the missing piece for his offense, the Dolphins do have the ability to make it happen.

Tier 2 Options

FOSTER MOREAU, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Projected Contract: 3 years, $21 million ($12.75M gtd), via ProFootballFocus

For most of the past two seasons, Moreau’s job was to try to fill the void for an injured Darren Waller. While there aren’t many players as dynamic as Waller, Moreau’s workman-like approach helped to soften the blow. Over his four seasons in Las Vegas (and Oakland), he contributed 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns as a secondary tight end. Moreau isn’t particularly exceptional in any one area, but he does everything well enough to solidify the position group. He’d offer more than Smythe as a receiver and wouldn’t be a liability as a blocker.

HAYDEN HURST, CINCINNATI BENGALS

Projected Contract: 3 years, $25.5 million ($15M gtd), via ProFootballFocus

For comparison’s sake, Hurst’s potential in Miami could look similar to former Dolphins tight end Anthony Fasano, who had a dependable five-year stretch with the team from 2008 to 2011 (he also spent 2017 with the team). Hurst will turn 30 prior to the start of the season, and has had varying levels of production throughout his five-year career, which may cause teams to balk at his current projected salary. Hurst spent last season in Cincinnati, contributing 52 receptions for 414 yards and two touchdowns, but only has 1,718 yards and 14 touchdowns for his career. Hurst will provide stability as a blocker and contribute as needed in the passing game. He does have the third-lowest drop rate with only five, on 190 career targets, over the past five seasons.

AUSTIN HOOPER, TENNESSEE TITANS

Projected Contract: 2 years, $8.5 million ($11M gtd), via ProFootballFocus

There is a small connection between Mike McDaniel and Hooper, as the tight end was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons during McDaniel’s time there as an offensive assistant. They only spent one season together, but the Falcons drafted him into a similar type scheme as what the Dolphins are currently running. Hooper, a two-time Pro Bowl player (2018, 2019), is quietly coming off a very productive stretch in the second half of last season for the Titans. That’s considering the Titans losing QB Ryan Tannehill for five games during that period. Over his seven-year career (ATL, CLE, TEN), he’s posted 339 receptions for 3,468 yards, and 25 touchdowns.

Tier 3 Options

IRV SMITH JR., MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Projected Contract: 2 years, $8.5 million ($5M gtd), via ProFootballFocus

Another tight end with a connection to a member of the Dolphins, Smith was college teammates with QB Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama, where they linked up for 710 yards and 7 touchdowns during the 2018 season. Unfortunately, since entering the league as the Vikings’ 2019 second-round pick, Smith has had a rough start to his NFL career. His past two seasons have been marred by injuries, as he missed all of 2021 with a torn meniscus and missed nine games last season due to an ankle injury. He’s shown glimpses when actually on the field, but has yet to put together better than the 356 yards and five touchdowns he had in 2020. The 24-year-old could be a good buy-low option for the Dolphins, as he’s still young enough to present upside potential.