WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis Slams Put-Back Dunk Against Penn State

Trayce Jackson-Davis got going early with two dunks in the first four minutes of the Big Ten Tournament semifinals against Penn State.

CHICAGO – There's not much the defense can do when Trayce Jackson-Davis has the ball this close to the basket.

Jackson-Davis missed a layup attempt early in the first half of Indiana's Big Ten Tournament semifinal game against Penn State, but he sprung toward the rim for an offensive rebound and put-back dunk.

To follow along with all the action between Indiana and Penn State from the United Center in Chicago, Ill., CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew.

With a win, the Hoosiers would advance to the Big Ten Tournament Championship, where they'd play No. 1 seed Purdue who defeated Ohio State 80-66. Indiana is 2-0 against Purdue this season, most recently winning 79-71 at Mackey Arena on Feb. 25 behind 35 points from Jalen Hood-Schifino. This would be Indiana's second appearance in the Big Ten Tournament Championship in program history and first since 2001.

Related stories on Indiana basketball