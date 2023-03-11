Princeton defeats Pennsylvania 77-70 in Ivy League semifinal

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Tosan Evbuomwan had 21 points in Princeton’s 77-70 victory against Pennsylvania on Saturday in the Ivy League Tournament.

Evbuomwan also had six rebounds for the Tigers (20-8). Caden Pierce scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Zach Martini finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points.

The Quakers (17-13) were led by Jordan Dingle, who recorded 19 points, six assists and two steals. Clark Slajchert added 17 points and two steals for Pennsylvania. In addition, Nick Spinoso had 15 points and eight rebounds. The Quakers’ loss ended their eight-game winning streak.

Evbuomwan scored 10 points in the first half and Princeton went into halftime trailing 31-30. Evbuomwan scored 11 second-half points and Princeton secured the victory after a second half that saw seven lead changes and was tied five times.

Princeton will host Yale in the championship game on Sunday. The teams finished tied for first-place in the regular season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.