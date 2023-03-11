Open in App
Polk County, IA
WHO 13

Metro bar owner arrested for allegedly violating no contact order

By Natasha Keicher,

4 days ago

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A well-known metro bar owner was arrested Friday night for allegedly violating a no contact/protective order for the victim he has been accused of stalking with GPS tracking devices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17SROs_0lFlquwq00
Steven McFadden

On March 1 Steven Lee McFadden allegedly called the victim, according to court records. It is unknown at this time why McFadden tried to contact the victim.

On March 2, the day after McFadden allegedly called the victim, he was scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing for the stalking case. That hearing was delayed so both parties in the case could have more time to facilitate pre-indictment negotiations, court records state.

According to court records filed on Friday McFadden pled not guilty to all stalking charges and has waived his right to a speedy trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zuQmO_0lFlquwq00
Edwin Allen

Another metro bar owner Edwin Allen was charged in the stalking case as an accomplice, court records state. Allen has pled not guilty to the stalking charge and a jury trial has been scheduled for May 1.

McFadden has been released from the Polk County Jail on pre-trial release. A hearing regarding his alleged violation of the no contact order has been scheduled for March 22.

