Open in App
New Orleans, LA
See more from this location?
WGNO

NOPD: Saturday shooting leaves man with gunshot wound to leg in the East

By Ka'Cell El-Mansura,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QxH4n_0lFlq6L700

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in New Orleans East Saturday (Mar. 11th).

Around 12:06 in the 13,000 block of Lemans Street, NOPD found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was brought to a nearby hospital. There are no updates on his condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Orleans, LA newsLocal New Orleans, LA
Wednesday morning shooting in Seneth Ward, leaves man wounded
New Orleans, LA21 hours ago
Shooting in Central City leaves man with gunshot to leg
New Orleans, LA19 hours ago
NOPD announces arrest in deadly shooting of Bounce Artist Charlie Whop
New Orleans, LA20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New Orleans police announced an arrest in the shooting that killed rapper Charlie Whop
New Orleans, LA19 hours ago
10-year-old robbed at gunpoint at bus stop in New Orleans, police say
New Orleans, LA23 hours ago
Suspect in bounce artist Charlie Whop killing arrested in Bogalusa
New Orleans, LA19 hours ago
New Orleans city attorney says files in Vappie investigation inadvertently released
New Orleans, LA22 hours ago
In Terrytown teen's slaying, 4th suspect brought to Jefferson Parish to face charges
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
New Orleans rapper who was shot and killed in the Seventh Ward has funeral arrangements released
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
NOPD: Man killed in Holy Cross neighborhood Sunday night
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
Man struck, killed by unknown driver on Airline Highway
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Slidell man breaks inmate’s jaw, faces life in prison
Slidell, LA12 hours ago
New Orleans police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Slidell family struggles with medical bills after interstate shooting
Slidell, LA1 day ago
‘I am confident that we are tackling this problem,’ NOPD attends training to tackle fentanyl crisis
New Orleans, LA18 hours ago
‘I am proud,’ Sheriff Huston responds to criticism about OPSO staff in Mardi Gras hotels
New Orleans, LA11 hours ago
Biloxi man sent off-road and into trees after deadly Covington crash
Covington, LA1 day ago
Suspect pleads guilty to killing New Orleans man who allegedly hit his girlfriend during argument
New Orleans, LA21 hours ago
Man shot dead in Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police say
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
Woman arrested after car chase with JPSO ends in crash in front of sheriff's office
Metairie, LA2 days ago
Good time on Bourbon Street ends in gunfire, NOPD says
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
Fight Erupts on Bourbon Street, Ends With Gunfire [VIDEO]
New Orleans, LA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy