Lakers News: NBA All-Star Believes Bronny James Can Be Even Better Than LeBron

5-Star Bronny James has impressed this former superstar this season.

LeBron James took the internet by storm earlier this week with a short yet impactful take about his 18-year-old son Bronny.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar hopped on Twitter and revealed that he believes Bronny is already better than some NBA players he was watching on NBA League Pass.

However, retired NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas took this a step further and revealed that he has been closely watching Bronny's development during his four years at Sierra Canyon High School. Like anybody else, Arenas couldn't help but draw comparisons between the young prince and his father but he has also claimed that there are areas Bronny looks superior in.

Hopping on The Dan Patrick Show, the former Washington Wizards point guard detailed a conversation he had with The King himself and some of his takes may surprise you.

"I said, 'You guys are even, you're just probably a little bit taller," said Arenas. "He probably might be a little more athletic at this age than you were. Your genetics is flowing though him."

Bronny has certainly been impressive in his senior year. Despite losing to Notre Dame High School in the state playoffs and ending his high school career, the 6'4 guard has seen his stock shoot up over the past few months. He has been climbing the national rankings and became a consensus top player in his class. ESPN also released their first 2024 mock draft and slated Bronny to go number 10 to the Orlando Magic.

Despite all of this noise surrounding Bronny, Arenas is probably being a little generous with these statements. The talent and comparisons are definitely present but there is yet to be a prospect coming into the NBA that has matched the hype of LeBron. Players like Zion Williamson and the international Victor Wembanyama have come close but James was the number one pick straight out of high school and dawned the cover of Sports Illustrated when he was just a junior.

Bronny certainly has all the tools to be a star in the NBA and the support of former players like arenas, but we'll probably still choose pops for the time being.

