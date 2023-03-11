Decision nears on contract for Albany Civic Center, Municipal Auditorium management company
4 days ago
ALBANY — The choice is whether it’s five years or 10 years, but it’s not a question before a sentencing judge. The dilemma is one faced by the city of Albany on the renewal of a contract for a company that manages city entertainment venues.
With the five-year renewal of the initial five-year contract coming up, the Oak View Group is requesting the longer contract and promising to make a bigger investment with the extended time.
