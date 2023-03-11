Open in App
Albany, GA
The Albany Herald

Decision nears on contract for Albany Civic Center, Municipal Auditorium management company

By Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin,

4 days ago
The Albany City Commission has a decision to make this month, whether to extend a contract with the Oak View Group for five years or 10 years for managing city entertainment venues. Special Photo

ALBANY — The choice is whether it’s five years or 10 years, but it’s not a question before a sentencing judge. The dilemma is one faced by the city of Albany on the renewal of a contract for a company that manages city entertainment venues.

With the five-year renewal of the initial five-year contract coming up, the Oak View Group is requesting the longer contract and promising to make a bigger investment with the extended time.

