Kalamazoo police: Missing, endangered woman found

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a woman who was considered missing and endangered was found.

62-year-old Vickie Brown was last seen leaving her home on Portage Street around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

KDPS believed Brown was suffering from worsening mental health issues and is prone to hypothermia.

Additionally, KDPS says Brown would not have been able to make it home without help.

The department said someone spotted Brown later Saturday afternoon at a business on Gull Road.

KDPS thanks everyone who shared information that led to Brown being found.

