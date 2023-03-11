Open in App
Kalamazoo, MI
See more from this location?
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Kalamazoo police: Missing, endangered woman found

By Megan Viecelli,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z40T8_0lFlpG2v00

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a woman who was considered missing and endangered was found.

62-year-old Vickie Brown was last seen leaving her home on Portage Street around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

KDPS believed Brown was suffering from worsening mental health issues and is prone to hypothermia.

Additionally, KDPS says Brown would not have been able to make it home without help.

The department said someone spotted Brown later Saturday afternoon at a business on Gull Road.

KDPS thanks everyone who shared information that led to Brown being found.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kalamazoo, MI newsLocal Kalamazoo, MI
Officers recover stolen vehicle in Kalamazoo, 3 in custody
Kalamazoo, MI22 hours ago
Kalamazoo stolen vehicle and firearms recovery
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
One injured, another arrested in Kalamazoo area shooting
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Deputies: One seriously hurt, one arrested in shooting near Kzoo
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
Building collapse rescue drills happening in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
Arson ruled out as cause of Kalamazoo house fire that displaced 6
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
Arrest made in assault of elderly veteran at Circle K
Battle Creek, MI1 day ago
Suspect in Brann's Steakhouse stabbing arrested
Wyoming, MI1 day ago
Toddler found wandering GR early Sunday is back home
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
GRPD warning of officer impersonation scam
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
K-9 Lex tracks burglary suspect's footprints for several blocks, leads to arrest
Kalamazoo, MI3 days ago
Marshall Police Looking For Man Accused of Retail Fraud
Marshall, MI1 day ago
MSP: Jail inmate who died had baggie in stomach
Benton Harbor, MI2 days ago
2-car crash at intersection north of Nashville
Nashville, MI1 day ago
Pedestrian killed by train in Mishawaka
Mishawaka, IN1 day ago
Woman stabbed on Conifer Lane in Elkhart
Elkhart, IN2 days ago
Dozens present for funeral procession of Van Buren County road worker
Decatur, MI2 days ago
76-year-old man dies in fire at condo near Eagle Lake
Edwardsburg, MI3 days ago
Suspect apprehended on drug charges in Southwest Michigan falls ill, dies of cardiac arrest while in jail
Benton Harbor, MI4 days ago
Union City teenager suffers non-life threatening injuries in Wednesday morning rollover crash
Union City, MI1 day ago
Paw Paw fentanyl arrest leads to east side drug bust
Paw Paw, MI4 days ago
Amazon driver helps 100-year-old woman injured outside Holland home
Holland, MI16 hours ago
Boil water advisory scheduled for portion of Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo, MI2 days ago
50 Mile Chase Ends in Crash
Michigan City, IN3 days ago
Kent County deputies investigate ‘suspicious person’ near Sparta
Sparta, MI5 days ago
Paw Paw Twp. opposes 20-mile power line, property owners concerned
Paw Paw, MI2 days ago
Victim of deadly shooting at South Bend apartment complex identified
South Bend, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy