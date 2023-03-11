Open in App
Youngstown, OH
WKBN

Students, alumni face off in annual basketball game

By Steve Rappach,

4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Students at one local school got in a game of basketball, facing off against some alumni on Saturday.

Potential Development held its annual Varsity versus Alumni basketball game at Valley Christian School.

The annual event features current students facing off against former students of Potential Development, which works with children in the area with autism.

Varsity coach Andy Chorey says Potential Development gives the students an opportunity to participate in a game that they might not be able to do in other places.

“Regardless of their skill level, there’s a place for them on the court. They all play every game,” Chorey said. “Everybody gets tired, everybody gets sweaty, and they make a lot of good memories.”

About a dozen alumni were there for the game.

