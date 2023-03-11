Open in App
Paw Paw, MI
WOOD TV8

Paw Paw fentanyl arrest leads to east side drug bust

By Anna Skog,

4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police said they were able to seize around $70,000 worth of fentanyl from the east side of the state because of information officers got during a cartel-related arrest on the west side.

On Tuesday morning, Bahujan Martinez-Garcia, 25, of California was arrested when a MSP trooper pulled him over on eastbound I-94 west of Paw Paw and found 4 kilograms of fentanyl in his car. He was charged Thursday with a felony count of possession of more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl with intent to deliver. In court, the judge said state police found that the fentanyl was connected to the Sinaloa cartel.

4 kilos of fentanyl linked to Sinaloa cartel, judge says

Saturday morning, MSP Metro Detroit announced that the same day Martinez-Garcia was arrested, a search warrant was carried out in Madison Heights, about 2 miles north of Detroit city limits. Officers with the County of Macomb Enforcement Team, MSP 5 th District Hometown Security Team and Southwest Enforcement Team performed the search. They seized about 900 grams of fentanyl, 942 suspected pressed fentanyl pills, a handgun and $22,000. MSP said the drugs were worth about $70,000.

The suspect, who is a convicted felon, was lodged in jail, according to MSP.

MSP said officers were able to make the Detroit-area drug bust based on information they got during the Paw Paw arrest.

“Michigan State Police narcotic teams are continuing to focus on those who traffic illegal opiates across Michigan,” said MSP public information officer F/Lt Mike Shaw. “It will take a whole community approach to end this epidemic and enforcement is one part of that effort.”

