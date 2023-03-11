Makeshift memorial honors slain 14-year-old in Mount Vernon

New 12 spoke with Fernandez's family, who confirmed that a candlelight vigil is planned for Monday at 6 p.m. at the complex where he was shot.
Community activist Jesse Van Lew of the organization Save Mount Vernon expressed his sadness and frustration in the wake of this latest act of violence in the city. He is also pushing for a gun buyback program in Mount Vernon.
"It's a start that will help. If you get one gun off the street, that one gun can help," Van Lew said.
As Mount Vernon detectives search for clues and a killer, sources say a second teen was shot as well and is expected to recover.
