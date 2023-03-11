Open in App
Mount Vernon, NY
News 12

Makeshift memorial honors slain 14-year-old in Mount Vernon

By News 12 Staff,

4 days ago

The Mount Vernon community gathered Saturday to honor the memory of 14-year-old Zyaire Fernandez, who was fatally shot two days earlier.

The ninth-grade Steam Academy student was shot and killed at the Levister Towers Complex Thursday morning, authorities said.

Fernandez is described on his family's GoFundMe page as a loyal friend and family member with a loveable laugh.

The Mount Vernon community paid tribute to the late teen with candles and flowers at the memorial.

MORE: Family identifies 14-year-old boy who was fatally shot outside Mount Vernon apartment complex

New 12 spoke with Fernandez's family, who confirmed that a candlelight vigil is planned for Monday at 6 p.m. at the complex where he was shot.

Community activist Jesse Van Lew of the organization Save Mount Vernon expressed his sadness and frustration in the wake of this latest act of violence in the city. He is also pushing for a gun buyback program in Mount Vernon.

"It's a start that will help. If you get one gun off the street, that one gun can help," Van Lew said.

As Mount Vernon detectives search for clues and a killer, sources say a second teen was shot as well and is expected to recover.

MORE: Mount Vernon school in shock over shooting death of classmate

The shooting forced eight Mount Vernon schools into lockdown as a precaution.

Fernandez's family created the GoFundMe page with a goal of $10,000 to help with his final expenses.

Funeral arrangements were still being made as of Saturday night.

No arrests have been made in connection to his shooting yet.

Mount Vernon detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 914-665-2510.

