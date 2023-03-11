Open in App
Kern County, CA
KGET

Caltrans closes various Kern County highways due to flooding

By Dalu Okoli,

4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Extreme flooding in some areas of Kern County has forced the closure of various highways to the traveling public.

According to the Caltrans District 6 Twitter page, the current flooding will affect the following highways:

  • Wasco: Highway 43 between Elmo Highway and Whistler Road
  • Earlimart: Highway 99 between Avenues 24 and 56. Traffic will be detoured off Northbound and Southbound of avenues 24 and 56 respectively to Howard Road
  • Coarsegold: Highway 41 at Serpa Canyon Road between Pony Express and Calvin lanes
  • Woodlake Area: Westbound Highway 198 at Highway 245
