Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
Tribune-Review

Steelers free agency primer: Devin Bush, Robert Spillane among LBs set to test market

By Joe Rutter,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nX1RH_0lFlilOV00

Once viewed as a prototypical new-wave NFL inside linebacker — speedy with an ability to make plays sideline to sideline — Devin Bush was valued so highly by the Pittsburgh Steelers that they traded up 10 spots to select him at No. 10 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Four seasons later, after Bush struggled to shake a knee injury that shortened one season, he barely could get on the field as he sat behind a former undrafted free agent.

At the end of the 2022 season, when the Steelers were reeling off four consecutive wins to finish with a 9-8 record, Bush was mostly a bystander. Needing wins against division opponents Baltimore and Cleveland to keep playoff aspirations alive, coach Mike Tomlin stayed with Robert Spillane at Bush’s expense.

Whereas Spillane played every snap in all four games of that winning streak, Bush was relegated to playing five snaps apiece against the Ravens and Browns, a pair of physical teams with a knack for running the football.

Bush and Spillane are among several linebackers on the roster set to hit the open market Monday when the two-day legal tampering period begins. Converted safety and special teams player Marcus Allen is another. At outside linebacker, the Steelers have backup Malik Reed, who was inactive for three of the final five games of the season, ready to test free agency as well.

“We have a pretty good feel of what that’s going to look like,” general manager Omar Khan said at the NFL Combine, referencing free agency in general. “We’ll see where it goes, but we’ve got a good feel of where things are.”

The Steelers would like to keep Spillane, especially because fellow inside linebacker Myles Jack carries an $11.25 million cap hit that could make him a candidate to be released.

For his part, Spillane would prefer to stay with the organization that employed him the past four seasons and allowed him to grow into an every-down starter.

“I love this organization,” Spillane said the day after the season ended. “I’ve loved being here from the second I got here. I pour my heart into everything that I do here. I love the teammates. I love the coaches. I love the organization. It’s been a blessing, and I’ve never taken it for granted.

“If I’m blessed with an opportunity to come back here, that would be something that is very special.”

Beyond Jack, the Steelers don’t have an established veteran under contract. A wild card is 2022 seventh-round pick Mark Robinson, who took snaps away from Bush and Jack in the final two games of the season.

On the outside, the Steelers are set with former NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt on the left side and Alex Highsmith manning the right. Highsmith came into his own in his third season, setting a career high with 141⁄2 sacks. The Steelers would like to sign him to an extension, but such talks won’t begin until the summer.

The goal in March will be adding a low-cost complementary piece who can play a handful of snaps at each position. Reed fell out of favor late in the season and is unlikely to be pursued in free agency. The only other players under contract are Jamir Jones, who played sparingly while dressing for all 17 games, and Emeke Egbule, who appeared in 32 games with the Los Angeles Chargers the past three years and was a late-season addition to the practice squad.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
With no offers, 4 Steelers become unrestricted free agents — including Steven Sims, James Pierre
Pittsburgh, PA18 hours ago
Steelers address inside linebacker in free agency with reported addition of Cole Holcomb
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi agrees to 3-year deal to return to Steelers
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI20 hours ago
Steelers agree to contract with free-agent guard Nate Herbig, bring back Damontae Kazee
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL4 days ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Rasheem Carter's family shared a trail camera photo from the day he was reported missing that his mom believes shows him 'running for his life'
Taylorsville, MS21 hours ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL1 day ago
Model Jeff Thomas Dead at 35
Miami, FL15 hours ago
LB Robert Spillane set to leave Steelers, sign 2-year deal with Las Vegas Raiders
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Steelers agree to deal with veteran CB Patrick Peterson after losing Cam Sutton to Lions
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Penguins fall to Canadiens as goaltender Tristan Jarry gets pulled again
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Moon Township man gets over 27 years in prison for dealing drugs, money laundering
Moon, PA15 hours ago
Skyy Moore attending New Kensington parade honoring Super Bowl champion
New Kensington, PA16 hours ago
Now healthy, Colin Holderman wants to prove to Pirates that he belongs in back of bullpen
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Penguins prospect Sam Poulin to return from mental health hiatus
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy