Las Vegas, NV
WDTN

Siegfried & Roy’s ‘Jungle Palace’ has new buyers

By Duncan Phenix,

4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An employee of a traveling circus has confirmed the father and son owners hope to be the new owners of Siegfried & Roy’s ‘Jungle Palace’ on Vegas Drive.

Carden International Circus confirmed that George and Brett Carden sent an offer to purchase the home and it has been accepted. The local realtor and seller of the property has also confirmed he has accepted a “full-price offer.” The home was listed for $3 million.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hoHJt_0lFliVDl00
    Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace home in Las Vegas for sale, listed at $3 million. (Photo: Ron Miller – Zipp3D)
Built in 1954, the home is located on Vegas Drive near N. Decatur across the street from the Las Vegas Golf Club.

Siegfried & Roy’s ‘Jungle Palace’ for sale, listed at $3 million

According to a TMZ article, Btertt Carden said he met Siegfried & Roy years ago and when he saw the home was for sale, he and his father put in an offer.

  • Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace home in Las Vegas for sale, listed at $3 million. (Photo: Ron Miller – Zipp3D)
Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn were headliners for decades in Las Vegas with their Siegfried & Roy magic show. An onstage attack by a tiger named Mantecore during a show at The Mirage on Oct. 3, 2003, severed Horn’s spine and ended his performing career. They produced a show — “Father of the Pride” — and retired in 2010. Horn died of COVID on May 8, 2020. Fishbacher died Jan. 13, 2021, of pancreatic cancer.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

