AEW, WBD finalizing deal for third weekly wrestling show

The third AEW in-ring show will be an hour and possibly air on Saturdays.

AEW & ROH head Tony Khan has previously said publicly there has been more demand for additional AEW programming on TV.

According to a report by Mat Men's Andrew Zarian, it appears Khan is about to find out if that is true.

On Saturday's edition of Mat Men, Zarian reported that AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery are closing in on a deal to add a third AEW show to the schedule. Similar to Rampage, this would be an hour-long broadcast.

Zarian didn't know when the new show would be officially announced, but said to expect that news to come within the next month.

While the official particulars are unknown, Zarian recently tweeted a hint that led people to believe it would be on Saturdays at 6:05 PM -- the previous day and time of WCW Saturday Night on TBS. He could not confirm that, however.

If the deal is completed, the show will join Dynamite on Wednesdays and Rampage on Fridays. AEW is also launching their first-ever reality series this Wednesday called All Access after Dynamite.