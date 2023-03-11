Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
KRMG

Texas advises against traveling to Mexico during spring break

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20HVUk_0lFli6U500

Texas authorities are advising residents to avoid traveling to Mexico during spring break "due to the ongoing violence throughout that country."

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an advisory warning against travel to the country for spring break "and beyond."

"Drug cartel violence and other criminal activity represent a significant safety threat to anyone who crosses into Mexico right now," Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said in a statement on Friday. "We have a duty to inform the public about safety, travel risks and threats. Based on the volatile nature of cartel activity and the violence we are seeing there; we are urging individuals to avoid travel to Mexico at this time."

The warning was issued a week after four Americans were kidnapped shortly after crossing the border into Matamoros, Mexico, which is in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas just south of Brownsville, Texas.

Two of the Americans, including one who was traveling to the region for a cosmetic procedure, were rescued on March 7. Two others were found dead.

Five alleged Gulf Cartel members have since been charged with aggravated kidnapping and murder.

A source close to the investigation told ABC News that investigators believe the gunmen wrongly believed the kidnapped Americans were rival human traffickers who were in an area of Mexico categorized as "do not travel" by the U.S. government due to the increased risk of crime and kidnapping.

The most popular Mexican tourist destinations have been rated a level two by the State Department, where travelers are advised to "exercise increased caution" -- the same rating given to France, Germany, the U.K. and a dozen other countries.

AAA recently reported that international travel is up 30% compared to last year, and Cancun, Riviera Maya and Mexico City are listed as top spring break destinations.

https://twitter.com/TxDPS/status/1634323909360091144?s=20

Those who do decide to travel to Mexico are advised to register with the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate prior to their departure, Texas authorities said.

"DPS understands many people do travel to Mexico without incident, but the serious risks cannot be ignored," the agency said. "All travelers are encouraged to carefully research any planned trips and, again, consider postponing or canceling travel to Mexico at this time."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX5 days ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ17 hours ago
Harry Hamilin’s Ex-Wife Nicollette Sheridan Says Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Producers Are “Desperate”; Knocking On Her Door
Beverly Hills, CA1 day ago
Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Treasury, Fed and FDIC announce steps to ensure deposits will be paid in full
Santa Clara, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy